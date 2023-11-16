World Pancreatic Cancer Day: Symptoms, Risk Factors, Diagnosis, Treatment And More

Unfortunately, pancreatic cancer has a relatively low survival rate compared to other types of cancer

Pancreatic cancer is a serious and often fatal disease that affects the pancreas, a vital organ in the digestive system. Pancreatic cancer occurs when abnormal cells in the pancreas begin to grow uncontrollably, forming a mass or tumour. It is estimated that each year, over 450,000 people worldwide are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, making it the 12th most common cancer in both men and women.

Symptoms of pancreatic cancer:

Known as a silent disease, pancreatic cancer often exhibits minimal symptoms in its early stages, making it challenging to detect and diagnose until it has progressed to more advanced stages. Common symptoms, when they do appear, include jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes), unexplained weight loss, abdominal or back pain, loss of appetite, and digestive problems.

Pancreatic cancer is classified into two main types: exocrine pancreatic cancers and endocrine pancreatic cancers. Exocrine tumours, which are the most common type, arise from the cells that produce digestive enzymes, while endocrine tumours arise from the cells that produce hormones like insulin and glucagon.

Risk factors - Are they different from other cancers?

Various risk factors have been identified that may increase a person's chances of developing pancreatic cancer. These include smoking, a family history of the disease, obesity, diabetes, chronic pancreatitis, and certain genetic syndromes. However, it is essential to note that not everyone who has these risk factors will develop pancreatic cancer, and individuals without any risk factors can still be diagnosed.

Once diagnosed, treatment options for pancreatic cancer depend on the stage and location of the tumour, as well as the patient's overall health. Surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, and palliative care are potential approaches used either individually or in combination. It is crucial for patients to consult with a medical professional to determine the most appropriate treatment plan.

Survival rate in pancreatic cancer:

Unfortunately, pancreatic cancer has a relatively low survival rate compared to other types of cancer. This is mainly due to late-stage diagnosis and the aggressive nature of the disease. However, early detection can prove to be significantly helpful in improving the chances of successful treatment. Current research efforts focus on finding better screening methods for early detection and developing more effective treatments to combat this devastating condition.

Raising public awareness about pancreatic cancer is vital. Education and increased knowledge of the disease symptoms and risk factors can lead to earlier detection and potentially save lives. It is also crucial to promote healthy lifestyle choices and regular check-ups as certain preventative measures can reduce the risk of developing pancreatic cancer.

Support groups and organizations dedicated to pancreatic cancer play a crucial role in providing information, resources, and assistance to patients and their families. These organizations also support fundraising events to aid research efforts aimed at finding better treatments and eventually a cure for pancreatic cancer.

In conclusion, pancreatic cancer is a severe disease, requiring greater public awareness. By understanding the risk factors, symptoms, and treatment options, individuals can take proactive steps to reduce their risk and seek medical attention if necessary. Continuous support for research and advocacy is essential to improving outcomes and ultimately finding a cure for pancreatic cancer.

(Dr. Raj Vigna Venugopal, HOD & Consultant – Medical Gastroenterology, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information in this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts, or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.