World ORS Day 2022: Here's When You Should & Shouldn't Consume It

World ORS Day 2022: Drinking ORS can help cure diarrhoea, vomiting, etc.

Why is World ORS Day observed?

As we celebrate World ORS Day on the 29th of July each year, we use this day to educate people about its many benefits and usage. This day is observed to raise awareness of the right uses of ORS.

We also take this day to appreciate ORS for helping save the lives of many children. World ORS day was initiated by the Indian Academy Of Pediatrics in 2001. One of the main aims of World ORS Day is to raise awareness and lower cases of child deaths caused due to diarrhoea and dehydration.

What is ORS?

ORS stands for Oral Rehydration Salts. ORS plays a significant role in improving and curing conditions such as diarrhoea and dehydration. Both of these conditions are often acute and common due to many reasons. ORS helps balance our bodies' fluids and manage hydration. There are various conditions under which ORS can pose helpful.

ORS helps prepare a solution that is abundant in glucose-electrolytes. Certain conditions can significantly lower our bodies' electrolytes. ORS helps us by providing us with the necessary amounts of glucose, sodium, and other electrolytes.

When should you consume ORS?

As mentioned above, ORS may be helpful under certain situations. Here are the conditions under which you should consume ORS:

1. Diarrhoea

As mentioned above, ORS may be helpful if you are experiencing diarrhoea. Diarrhoea can cause dehydration and significantly lower your energy levels. Consuming ORS can help improve these symptoms.

2. Dehydration

ORS helps in rehydrating us. Dehydration may be due to heat strokes or lack of proper diet and water consumption.

3. Vomiting

Vomiting similar to diarrhoea can cause a fall in water and energy levels in the body. ORS can help boost energy as these conditions affect our appetite as well.

Who shouldn't consume ORS?

Here are conditions under which you must not consume ORS:

1. Diabetics

ORS is rich in electrolytes. ORS is rich in salt as well as glucose. This spike in sugar can be harmful to diabetics.

2. If you have a kidney disorder

ORS may affect the health of your kidney. This may be the case if you have any kidney disorders.

3. If you take bp medication

If you are consuming medication to manage your blood pressure, ORS may not be fit for you if you are sick. ORS clashes with bp medication and may worsen your health.

4. Heart failure

People that have experienced heart failure or are at risk of heart failure, must avoid ORS.

In the above cases and in general, you are always encouraged to speak to a doctor before you consume ORS.

What can be consumed instead of ORS?

As discussed above, ORS may not be fit for certain people. In these cases, it is ideal to consume other foods that improve our bodies' electrolyte levels. Consuming ample water, clear broths, juices, etc. can help you rehydrate naturally.

Due to a lack of information or misinformation, you may be considering consuming ORS. However, ORS may is not helpful with various other conditions. In fact, consuming ORS when not required can pose harm to your health.

In conclusion, it is essential to understand when, how, and how often to consume ORS. ORS can help restore energy and hydration but may also pose threat to your health if not consumed properly or at the right times. It is ideal for you to consume ORS only when prescribed by a health professional. Furthermore, be mindful of how you prepare ORS. Consuming too much ORS even when prescribed can do more harm than good.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.