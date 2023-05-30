World Multiple Sclerosis Day 2023: History, Theme, Significance & 7 Early Signs To Watch Out For

World Multiple Sclerosis Day 2023: MS is an autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system

World Multiple Sclerosis Day is observed annually on May 30th to raise awareness about Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and to provide support to those who are living with this disease. MS is an autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system and causes a wide range of symptoms such as fatigue, muscle weakness, numbness, headaches, and difficulty with coordination and balance.

Theme

'Connections' is the theme for World MS Day for 2020–2023. Building community connections, personal connections, and connections to high-quality care are the main focuses of MS Connections. We are removing social obstacles that cause people with MS to feel alone and socially alienated. Together, we can promote better services, recognise the value of support systems, and promote self-care.

History

The history of World Multiple Sclerosis Day can be traced back to the Multiple Sclerosis International Federation (MSIF), which was founded in 1967 as a network of national MS societies. In 2009, the MSIF declared May 30th as World Multiple Sclerosis Day to raise awareness about the disease and promote solidarity among the global MS community.

Significance

The significance of World Multiple Sclerosis Day is that it serves as a platform to raise awareness about MS and to educate people about the challenges faced by those living with the disease. MS is a chronic and often disabling disease that affects millions of people worldwide, yet it remains largely misunderstood and stigmatised. By observing World Multiple Sclerosis Day, we can help to break down barriers and increase understanding and support for those living with this disease.

Early Signs Of MS

There are some early signs that can indicate the presence of the disease. Here are seven early signs of Multiple Sclerosis:

1. Vision changes

This is one of the most common symptoms of MS. It may include double vision, blurry vision, or loss of vision in one eye. These vision changes occur when MS affects the optic nerves.

2. Fatigue

MS-related fatigue is not simply tiredness or a lack of energy; it is an overwhelming feeling of exhaustion that can impair daily activities. Fatigue can be caused by inflammation in the brain, which disrupts the nerve signals that regulate the body's energy levels.

3. Numbness and tingling

These sensations are usually felt in the hands, feet, arms, and legs. They may be accompanied by a "pins-and-needles" sensation or a feeling of electric shock. This might occur due to the damage caused to the myelin sheath that protects the nerves.

4. Muscle weakness

MS can cause muscle weakness or stiffness, which could lead to difficulty in balancing or walking. Weakness can be caused by inflammation in the brain and spinal cord.

5. Balance and coordination problems

MS can also affect balance and coordination. This may cause a person to stumble or fall, especially while walking on uneven surfaces. Balance and coordination problems occur when MS affects the cerebellum, which is responsible for coordinating movement and balance.

6. Bladder and bowel problems

MS can cause urinary urgency, frequency, and/or incontinence. It can also affect bowel function, leading to constipation or diarrhoea.

7. Cognitive changes

MS may affect cognitive abilities such as memory, attention, and information processing. It may also cause depression, anxiety, and other mood disorders.

Overall, it is important to note that the signs and symptoms of MS can vary greatly depending on the individual. If you experience any of these symptoms, it is essential to see a healthcare provider for a proper diagnosis and treatment plan.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.