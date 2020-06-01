World Milk Day 2020: Know Benefits Of Drinking Milk Other Than Optimum Calcium Intake

World Milk Day 2020: Milk is one of the best calcium sources

Highlights Word Milk Day is observed on June 1

Milk is a great source of calcium

Drinking milk can offer you multiple nutrients

World Milk Day is observed on June 1 each year. This day celebrates the dairy sector and the benefits of dairy products. World Milk day 2020 is promoting #WorldMilkDay and #EnjoyDairy. Since childhood, the need to drink milk has always been emphasised. Milk is one of the best sources of calcium which ensures better bone and teeth health. In India, milk is consumed almost daily commonly for breakfast. Many are not aware of the multiple benefits of milk other than being a good source of calcium. On this World milk Day, here's the list of benefits that drinking milk would offer you.

Word Milk Day 2020: Impressive benefits of drinking milk

1. It may help prevent weight gain

Milk is a combination of multiple nutrients. Drinking milk can keep you full for longer and may prevent overconsumption of calories. Several studies have also stressed on the link between milk consumption and weight loss. These studies also suggest that hug her intake of dietary calcium can reduce the risk of obesity.

Also read: Is It Healthy To Drink Milk Every Day? What Is The Best Time To Drink Milk? Know Answers From Experts

2. Good source of quality protein

Protein should be an essential part of your diet. It supports different body functions. Protein is called the building block of the body as it helps in repairing as well as the development of tissues. One cup of milk contains almost 8 grams of protein. It is considered as a complete protein.

Milk Day: Milk is considered as a complete protein

Photo Credit: iStock

3. A well-packed source of nutrients

Many know that milk is loaded with calcium. Not just calcium milk can offer multiple other nutrients as well. It contains protein, vitamin B12, potassium, magnesium, thiamine, vitamin A, selenium and more.

Also read: Here's Why You Must Have A Glass Of Milk Everyday

Is it okay to drink milk daily?

Milk can be safely consumed daily for better nutrition and calcium intake. It can be consumed for breakfast with nuts or other healthy options like oats. Shakes are also quite filling that can be prepared with milk.

Also read: Cow Milk Vs Buffalo Milk: Which Is Richer In Protein And Calcium?

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.