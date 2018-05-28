World Menstrual Hygiene Day: 7 Reasons Why You Should Use Menstrual Cups Instead Of Pads And Tampons

World Menstrual Hygiene Day: Menstrual cups are a reusable sanitary hygiene product made from silicon

The World Menstrual Hygiene Day is celebrated on May 28th every year to educate women across the world about the need and importance of menstrual hygiene. Menstrual hygiene is probably the one thing no woman should ignore at any cost. The two most popular menstrual hygiene products of all time are sanitary pads and tampons. They were perhaps the first menstrual hygiene product you ever used, and probably are still using. For a moment, let's keep aside their negative effects on the environment and let's take a look at the many pros and cons of using these menstrual hygiene products. The biggest advantage of pads and tampons is the fact that they are super convenient, just stick on your panties or insert it in the vagina and that's it. But sadly, that's all we can think of. If we look at their disadvantages, well, pads and tampons are extremely expensive, can put you at risk of infections if not changed regularly and of course, the risk of toxic shock syndrome. With so many disadvantages in place, a safer alternative has been introduced, known as menstrual cups.

Menstrual cups are a reusable sanitary hygiene product made from soft, flexible and medical silicon. Just like a tampon, these cups are worn inside the vagina but the difference is that they collect the blood instead of absorbing it. They need to be emptied and cleaned depending on the flow of blood. Menstrual cups are a non-disposable product (again unlike pads and tampons) and can be used again and again saving you hundreds of bucks which you have been spending on pads and tampons. Despite the fact that these cups are a new concept in India, gynecologists are promoting it extensively and encouraging more and more women to start using menstrual cups. Ever wondered why?



This World Menstrual Hygiene Day, learn more about some of the reasons why you must use menstrual cups instead of pads and tampons:

1. They do not interfere with vaginal environment

Tampons are worn inside the vagina and so are menstrual cups. However, due to the absorbing properties of tampons, they absorb 65% menstrual fluid and 35% of natural vaginal moisture as well. This results in an imbalance of moisture inside the vaginal and it disturbs the pH balance as well. This results in vaginal dryness. On the other hand, menstrual cups do not absorb vaginal fluids. Due to this, they do not mess with the natural vaginal environment.

2. No risk of fibers left behind

A tampon is made from cotton fibers. When you insert it and remove it, there is a good chance that some of the fiber may stay inside and stick around on the vaginal walls. This does not happen with menstrual cups because it is made from silicon and no fibers are involved whatsoever.



3. One menstrual cup may last years

One of the biggest benefits of menstrual cups is that they can last for years. So the need for buying a new cup every now and then is eliminated. This saves you the hassle of running to a pharmacy every now and then and of course, the hundreds of bucks you spent on one pack of pads and tampons.

One menstrual cup can last for 10 years

4. They hold more liquids

No matter how convenient pads and tampons are, the risks of leakages still exist. Menstrual cups can hold more liquid that you would expect. A menstrual cup is capable of holding twice as much liquid as a tampon or pad can absorb. This makes it a better option for women who deal with a heavy flow.

5. Sleep better

Let's admit it, most of us sleep worrying about spotting and leakages. A little accident here or there and you may have to start searching for a new pad or tampon in the dark. Well, there is no risk of such accidents with menstrual cups.



6. Gentle for the skin

Some pads and tampons can be loaded with artificial perfumes and fragrances (chemicals) which can result in skin allergies and irritation. However, menstrual cups are pure silicon so no chemicals can be added as such. So the risk of eczema and allergies is eliminated.

7. Safer for the environment

Menstrual cups are non-disposable and can be used again and again for years. However, pads and tampons need to be changed every hour. Imagine the amount of landfills which can be filled up with those sanitary products and the amount of damage they can do to the environment! Menstrual cups, however, are more environment-friendly.

Happy World Menstrual Hygiene Day!

