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World Health Day: PM Modi Wishes Excellent Health For Citizens

"On World Health Day, I wish for the excellent health of all my fellow citizens. I urge everyone to make every possible effort to keep themselves healthy," he said in a post on X.

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World Health Day: PM Modi Wishes Excellent Health For Citizens
  • Prime Minister Modi wished for the excellent health of all citizens on World Health Day
  • He urged everyone to make every effort to maintain their health
  • Modi expressed gratitude to those serving towards a healthier planet
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished for the excellent health of all fellow citizens and urged everyone to make all possible effort to keep themselves healthy.

On the occasion of World Health Day, he also expressed gratitude to all those who dedicate themselves tirelessly to the service of others and work towards a healthier planet.

"On World Health Day, I wish for the excellent health of all my fellow citizens. I urge everyone to make every possible effort to keep themselves healthy," he said in a post on X in Hindi.

The prime minister also reaffirmed his government's commitment to building a healthier society.

"Let us all keep working together to strengthen healthcare systems and prioritise well-being of every individual," he said.

The World Health Day is celebrated annually on April 7, marking the anniversary of the founding of WHO in 1948.

On this day, each year WHO draws attention to a specific health topic of concern to people all over the world.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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