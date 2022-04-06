World Health Day 2022: Boost Your Health This Summer With These Immunity Boosting Foods

World Health Day: Curd and yogurt are extremely beneficial for our bodies in the summers

Our Immune system protects our body from being invaded by various germs such as, viruses, bacterias, etc. Immunity boosters, as the term suggests, help boost our immunity and these can be in form of medicines such as, vitamin tablets or can also be found in the different foods we consume everyday. Furthermore, summer especially if you are outdoors a lot, can be very energy consuming and exhausting. Here are some foods you can inculcate in your diet to help boost your immunity this season.

Citric fruits: It is no surprise that citric fruits are very high in vitamin A, B6, C, and many more nutrients. A glass of honey lemon water before work or just after waking up can help boost immunity and also energise you for the rest of your day. Snacking on oranges can also be beneficial and refreshing.

Green tea: Green tea has popularly existed as a healthier alternative to hot beverages such as masala tea and coffee. Green tea not only helps in maintaining or losing weight but also helps in building a strong immunity. This is a great alternative to boost immunity and hydrate the body for people who enjoy warm beverages during summer.

Curd: Curd and yogurt are extremely beneficial for our bodies in the summers. Curd is high in probiotics. Probiotics have a wide range of benefits, including, being an immunity booster. It not only boosts immunity but also keeps your digestion, heart, and allergies in check. You can incorporate curd into your diet by having it as a side dish along with your lunch or also enjoy it as a dessert by adding some honey in it.

Ginger: Ginger is considered as one of the super foods. Supper foods are foods that have very high nutritive value and are very beneficial for the body. Ginger has a wide range of benefits and also helps shield the body of any ailments or carriers of diseases. Ginger can be consumed by blending some fresh ginger into your fruit or vegetable juices.

Button mushrooms: This immunity booster might be a little surprising but do not underestimate mushrooms! Button mushrooms are high in riboflavin and niacin, which are immunity boosting vitamins and extremely beneficial for the body. You can incorporate button mushrooms in your diet by making mushroom curry or as a topping for a breakfast toast.

Sweet potatoes: Sweet potatoes are a great source of nutrients along with being a great immunity booster. It is also a much healthier substitute for potatoes and hence can be included in your meals as a replacement for the same.

Garlic: Just like ginger, garlic is considered as one of the best super foods you can incorporate into your diet. Garlic has great healing properties and helps fight away various carriers such as bacteria, fungi, etc.

Fruit juice: Fruits altogether offer a wide range of nutrients and healing properties. Adding to this, there is no better way to fight diseases and build immunity this summer but to have fresh fruit juices regularly. Fruits not only boost your immunity by providing a variety of nutrients but also hydrate and replenish the body hence bettering the body's ability to safeguard itself from carriers of diseases.

Hence, we suggest you to inculcate as many of these beneficial foods as you can into your everyday meals and protect your body and wellbeing.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.