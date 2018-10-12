World Egg Day:Will Eggs Help You Lose Weight?

This year the World Egg Day falls on the 12th of October.

World Egg Day was established at the IEC Vienna 1996 conference. It was decided that World Egg Day should be celebrated on the second Friday in October each year. This year the World Egg Day falls on the 12th of October. For thousands of years, eggs have played an important role in almost every household. They are unbeatable when it comes to their versatility and the best part is they are available at a very reasonable price. Also, they are an excellent source of choline, which is essential for memory and brain development. Eggs are one of nature’s nutritious foods and play a vital role in preventing chronic diseases and contribute to the overall health of the person.

Things to remember while on a weight loss programme:

Are you on a weight loss programme? We have got something for you. There are several ways to lose weight. You can go on a low-calorie diet, low-fat diet, keto diet, vegan diet, low-carbohydrate diet and many such fad diets. If you want to shed those extra kilos, you must keep two important things in mind. The first step to lose weight is eating a healthy and a well-balanced diet (comprised of all the essential nutrients like proteins, vitamins and minerals, healthy fats and carbohydrates). The second step that everyone should follow is regular physical exercise. Simply starving can help you lose weight but can have a negative impact on your overall health. Therefore, that should be avoided.

Nutritionist Dr. Rupali Dutta says, '' There is no single food that can help you lose weight. It is only a combination of foods that can help you lose weight. The important thing to remember while losing weight is eating a healthy diet. A healthy diet should definitely include proteins as they are a vital nutrient for overall development and growth. Foods that are rich in proteins are extremely important in the process of muscle-building. ''

According to the Delhi based nutritionist and author Pooja Malhotra says, ''Our body needs proteins to build muscle. We need proteins to compensate for the daily ear and tear of tissue that takes place. When people undertake a weight loss programme, a high protein diet is needed to ensure that they don't burn out their muscle tissue.''

Eggs are a superb food to lose weight:

Eggs are a loaded with all the healthy nutrients one can imagine. They are cheap, convenient and extremely nutritious. Nutritionist Dr. Rupali Datta adds, ''Whole eggs are a powerhouse with essential vitamins and minerals our bodies need. Eggs among many other foods rank high on the satiety scale index. This means they help you keep full all day long. Apart from this, eggs are a low calorie and fat food. A single whole egg contains just 77 calories and five grams of fat. Not to mention they may be small, but each egg is rich in proteins as well as all nine essential amino acids. As an added benefit, they also rich in iron, phosphorous, potassium, selenium and vitamins A, C and B 12.''

Other than that, eggs are a great way to kick start your day. Eggs help in boosting metabolism. Eggs for early morning breakfast can help you remain active and energetic all day long. The cholesterol which is present in the egg yolk is HDL cholesterol, which is actually beneficial for your body. Dr. Rupali Datta said, ''It should be avoided by people who have high levels of cholesterol or if it runs in the family.'' She further adds, '' Eating one whole egg everyday might not be harmful for your health.''

Photo Credit: iStock Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal adds, '' A hole nutritious food item, just with 86.5 calories each will be great for your weight loss journey at its best. None the less, egg whites are dominantly enriched with protein that makes you fuller, restricting you from eating anything random throughout the day hence, limiting your body to gain excess weight. Moreover, eating eggs in breakfast can help limiting your calorie intake for the rest of the day. That's why they are ranked high on satiety index scale. To conclude, she gave an important tip. She adds, ''Do not throw away the yolk. Instead, put down egg whites with yolk in your plate it you are actually looking for a good weight loss drop due to its amazing nutritional values such as zinc, iron, vitamins A, B 2, D and E.''

(Dr Rupali Datta is Consultant Nutritionist at Fortis Escorts)

(Pooja Malhotra is a Delhi based nutritionist and an author)

(Nmami Agarwal is a celebrity nutritionist at Nmami Life)