World COPD 2018: Can A Person With COPD Get Better? Some Lifestyle Changes Which Can Help

Every year 21st November 2018 is observed as World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. COPD is a group of lung conditions in which the airways have been narrowed; therefore it makes it difficult for the person to empty air out of the lungs. Living with this chronic disease it makes it difficult for you to breathe, and you might find everyday tasks daunting. Millions of people across the UK suffer from COPD and the even worse they do not even know about it. They struggle with their symptoms and a lead a lower quality of life. The condition is worsening day by day as they are not receiving proper treatment and care. This World COPD Day let us spread awareness about this chronic disease, and help people with the treatment and support they deserve.

The most common types of COPD are emphysema and chronic bronchitis, and many people with COPD have both of these conditions. This year, the World COPD, is organised by the Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD) in collaboration with health care professionals and COPD patient groups all over the world. Every year this significant day has a theme. The theme for the 2018 World COPD day is 'Never too early, never too late'.

Some common causes of COPD are:

Excessive smoking

Indoor and outdoor air pollution

Chewing tobacco

Asthma

Irritated and damaged lungs

Exposure to dust and other harmful chemicals

Frequent respiratory infections

Excessive smoking can lead to COPD

Some warning signs of COPD are:

Shortness of breath

Wheezing

Chest infections

Persistent dry cough

Chest tightness

Fatigue

Some lifestyle changes to treat COPD :

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease cannot be cured but with some significant lifestyle changes one can always get rid of the symptoms and risk factors.

1. Physical exercise:

Your body is designed to move. You should always do some physical activity every day in order to improve your overall health. Though people with chronic lung disease may find it difficult to exercise due to shortness of breath. Increasing your fitness levels can actually help symptoms such as shortness of breath. You can do light exercise like aerobics, walking and jogging. Also, avoid exercising in the crowded or polluted areas.

You should always do some physical activity every day in order to improve your overall health.

2. Quit smoking:

Well, you have one more reason to quit smoking! The most common risk factor of developing chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is excessive smoking. So if you smoke quit smoking as soon as possible. Also, avoid going near people who smoke as that can also be harmful.

3. Manage your weight:

Overweight or being obese can also lead to COPD. Therefore, regular physical exercise and a healthy diet can help you manage your weight. Avoid junk and processed food as soon as possible. Instead eat homemade meals, lots of fiber and proteins.

4. Manage stress:

Stress can have a negative impact on your overall health. Any kind of stress be it personal, financial or work related stress; should be avoided. You can also do some breathing exercises, meditation or yoga to manage stress.

Foods to eat if you have COPD:

Ginger

Turmeric

Nuts

Legumes

Eggs

Poultry

Fish

Certain foods can help decongest your lungs

Foods to avoid if you have COPD:

Milk

Fried foods

Processed meats

Low-sodium diet

Cruciferous vegetables

