World Cancer Day 2025: Myths About Lung Cancer One Must Know

Lung cancer as the name suggests, is a type of cancer that develops in the lungs, usually in the cells lining in one's airways. This happens when abnormal cells start to grow uncontrollably. This causes tumours to exist which can in return interfere with the healthy and proper functioning of the lungs. In some cases, it can also further spread in the body (metastasis).

Some common symptoms of lung cancer may include persistent coughing, chest pain, shortness of breath, and fatigue. It can also affect the physical health of the person and reduce their breathing efficiency. This can further lower the overall energy levels. It can also affect mental health by causing stress and anxiety about the prognosis. Factors such as smoking, exposure to secondhand smoke, pollution, and genetic predisposition can increase one's risk of lung cancer. Unfortunately, there can be a lot of myth surrounding this condition. On World Cancer Day 2025, let's bust some common myths about lung cancer.

8 Common myths about lung cancer and the facts

Myth 1: Only smokers get lung cancer

While smoking is the leading cause for lung cancer. Non-smokers can also develop lung cancer due to other factors like air pollution, radon gas exposure, secondhand smoke, and genetic mutations.

Myth 2: Lung cancer is always fatal

Although lung cancer can be life-threatening in some cases, early detection and advancements in treatments can help one recover successfully. Treatments such as targeted therapies and immunotherapy have a significantly improved survival rates for many patients.

Myth 3: Lung cancer only affects older adults

While the risk increases with age, lung cancer can also occur in younger individuals. This may especially be if they have a family history or exposure to risk factors relating to their environment.

Myth 4: If you have no symptoms, you don't have lung cancer

Lung cancer in many cases may not show symptoms in its early stages. Regular screenings particularly for high-risk individuals is crucial for early detection and proper treatment.

Myth 5: Quitting smoking eliminates all risk of lung cancer

Quitting smoking significantly reduces the risk of lung cancer but former smokers still have a higher risk compared to non-smokers due to long-term damage to lung tissue.

Myth 6: Lung cancer only affects the lungs

As discussed in the beginning, in some cases lung cancer can spread to other parts of the body such as the brain, liver, and bones.

Myth 7: Exposure to air pollution and radon is not as dangerous as smoking

While smoking poses the highest risk, long-term exposure to air pollution and radon gas are also significant contributors to lung cancer, especially in people who have never smoked.

Myth 8: Alternative treatments alone can cure lung cancer

There is no scientific evidence to support that alternative therapies alone can cure lung cancer. While they may help one's health along with following conventional treatments, standard medical care is essential for effective management and treatment.

Myths about lung cancer persist due to misinformation, stigma (particularly because it is often linked solely to smoking). Along with this, a lack of awareness about risk factors and advancements in treatment may lay part is myths surrounding lung cancer. Dispelling these myths is crucial to promote early detection, reduce stigma, and encourage informed decision-making about prevention and treatment.

