World Cancer Day 2020: Importance Of Early Detection To Reduce Global Cancer Burden

World Cancer Day: Early detection can help in effective cancer treatment

World Cancer Day is observed on 4th February each year. This day aims to save lives each year by raising awareness and education about cancer. It strives to inform individuals across the world to take action against the disease. The theme for World Cancer Day 2020 is- I am and I will. The theme tries to empower call-to-action urging for personal commitment and represents the power of individual action taken now to impact the future. It is extremely important to create awareness about the prevention of this deadly disease.

World Cancer Day 2020: The importance of cancer prevention and early detection

Between 30% and 50% of cancer deaths can be prevented, states The World Health Organisation. One can prevent cancer with modifications, control over key risk factors and implementation of existing evidence-based prevention strategies. Early detection and timely treatment are two important factors that can help in controlling cancer death worldwide.

Cancer treatment: Importance of early diagnosis

Dr. Kumara Swamy, Sr. Consultant & Head - Radiation Oncology at Aster CMI Hospital explain, "With global efforts in place to address the growing incidence of cancer, treatment has come a long way and will continue to develop in the coming years such that a cancer diagnosis will no longer mean the complete disruption of life. Diagnostic tools and treatment protocols have diversified to make cancer diagnosis more accurate and with faster treatment processes which have little to no side-effects."

World Cancer Day: Lung, breast, cervical and colorectal cancer are some common cancers in India

"The future of cancer care is moving towards developing personalized vaccines, cell therapy, gene editing and microbiome treatments. Increased efforts to delve deeper into a person's health profile using techniques such as gene mapping supported by efforts to reduce the risk factors of cancer - including obesity, exposure to cancer causing chemicals, hormones, sun exposure, alcohol and tobacco consumption would help control and reduce the incidence of cancer worldwide and in the country," adds Dr. Swamy.

Cancer prevention: Here's how you can prevent cancer

Cancer prevention is possible with simple modifications in diet and lifestyle. These modifications promote overall health as well as control cancer risk.

Use of any kind of tobacco can increase the risk of cancer; avoid tobacco use as much as possible Consume a healthy diet to receive all nutrients and control obesity Drink alcohol in moderation Limit your consumption of processed foods Involve more exercise to your routine and maintain a healthy weight Avoid exposure to UV rays and pollutants

