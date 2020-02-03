World Cancer Day 2020: These Are The Most Common Cancers In India; Facts And Figures You Should Be Aware Of

World Cancer Day 2020: Cancer is the result of abnormal growth of cells inside the body

World Cancer Day is observed on 4th February each year. Cancer occurs due to abnormal growth of cells in tissue or organ of the body. Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally. There are several types of cancer including breast cancer, lung cancer, colon cancer, skin cancer, prostate cancer and many more. The symptoms depend on the type of cancer. The risk factors also depend on the type of cancer. Healthy changes in lifestyle and diet can help in reducing the overall risk of cancer. Cancer cases are also on a rise in India. Here are some facts and figures about cancer you must know. Also, know more about the top common cancers in India.

World Cancer Day 2020: Important facts about cancer

According to the World Health Organisation, one-third of deaths from cancer are due to the 5 leading behavioural and dietary risks: high body mass index, low fruit and vegetable intake, lack of physical activity, tobacco use, and alcohol use Tobacco use contributes to a huge number of cancer deaths. It is responsible for approximately 22% of cancer death Lung, colorectal, stomach, liver and breast cancers are responsible for most cancer deaths each year Cancer is a result of abnormal growth of cells, this growth can be a contribution of both external factors and inherited genetic factors According to WHO one in six deaths is due to cancer. Approximately 70% of deaths from cancer occur in low- and middle-income countries. Only 1 in 5 low- and middle-income countries have the necessary data to drive cancer policy.

World Cancer Day 2020: Most common cancers in India

Dr. Vijay Agarwal, Lead & Sr. Consultant - Medical Oncology & Haematology at Aster CMI Hospital explains, "The top cancers that affect the Indian population are lung, breast, cervical, head and neck and colorectal cancer. Although reports show that the cancer burden in India has increased, this could be because there has been an increased effort from the government and the medical community to raise awareness on early detection of cancer and provide more avenues for cancer screening which means that cases that were earlier going undetected and untreated are now being discovered and recorded.

A combination of environmental, genetic and lifestyle factors can lead to cancer, however, the use of tobacco and tobacco products is one of the leading established causes of cancer in India. Vaping, smoking, second-hand smoke, air pollution, chewing tobacco, are major factors responsible for lung and head and neck cancers in India. Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer detected in women in India and cervical cancer is the leading cause of death among women.

Cancer day: Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in India

Photo Credit: iStock

Tackling cancer must be a two-way process - people must become more conscious of their lifestyle habits and choices, make good dietary choices. Simultaneously there must be consistent and large-scale efforts to encourage the prevention or early detection of cancer such as HPV vaccination or regular health check-ups, self-checking for lumps, avoiding harmful exposure to the sun and discouraging the sale and use of tobacco products."

(Dr. Vijay Agarwal, Lead & Sr. Consultant - Medical Oncology & Haematology at Aster CMI Hospital)

