World Breastfeeding Week 2022: 5 Best Yoga Asanas For Breastfeeding Women

Theme & Significance

World Breastfeeding Week is celebrated every year from 1st to 7th August. This week is observed to spread awareness, and the right information and to recognise issues revolving around breastfeeding. Due to misinformation surrounding breastfeeding, many mothers and infants may experience health issues.

The purpose of World Breastfeeding Week is to spark open dialogue regarding these issues. This year's objectives for World Breastfeeding Week are: to inform, anchor, engage, and galvanise. The World Breastfeeding Week organisation also encouraged using the hashtag #WBW2022.

The focus of #WBW2022 will be on building the capacity of those who must defend, support, and promote breastfeeding at all societal levels. The warm support system for nursing is made up of these individuals. Target audiences will get information, education, and empowerment to improve their capacity to offer and maintain breastfeeding-friendly conditions for families in the post-pandemic world. These audiences include governments, health systems, workplaces, and communities.

Yoga & Breastfeeding

Yoga is globally recognised as an effective workout regime to instill healthy and happy wellbeing. Breastfeeding mothers need extra care and attention to their diet, workout routine, and overall lifestyle.

Yoga may pose helpful in improving the health of breastfeeding mothers. Below, we list yoga positions that have been proven helpful for lactating women.

Yoga poses for breastfeeding women:

1. Cat-Cow Stretch (Chakravakasana)

Get on your knees and hands (How you would imitate a four-legged animal)

Lift your back upwards, forming a mountain-like structure

While you do that, make sure you push your face inwards, looking at your own torso

Now, push your back inwards, forming a 'U' position with your back

While you do that, look towards the ceiling

Repeat mountain motion with face inwards and then ‘U' structure with face upwards for a minute

Do not speed up, In fact, you are advised to switch positions slowly and gradually

2. Downward Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

Lay flat on the ground facing the floor

Slowly lift your torso and form a mountain-like structure with your body

Your palms need to be farther apart and reaching outwards (in comparison to your shoulders)

On the other hand, your feet need to be placed next to each other

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and feet

Your face needs to be facing inwards and downwards, at the same angle as the arms

Your body must form a triangle (your hands, hips, and feet being the corners)

Hold this position for a few seconds and repeat 10 times at least

3. Child's Pose (Balasana)

Sit straight with your legs folded

At this point, your feet are supposed to be facing upwards

Now, slowly bend your torso forward on the floor

At this point, your arms should be extending forward as well, as far as possible

Your face should also be facing the floor as well as your palms

Your calves, forehead, and palms should all be touching the ground in this position

As it only stretches your body and is a resting pose, it provides comfort and relaxation

Hold this position for 10-15 seconds and perform 4-5 sets daily.

4. Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana)

Lie on the ground facing the floor

Now, place your hands forward and live your upper body

At this point, the body parts touching the ground should be your lower body and palms

You are encouraged to look toward the sky

Stretch this position for 10-20 seconds and repeat 4-5 times

5. Seated Forward Bend (Paschimottanasana)

Sit straight in your legs straight in front of you

In this position, your feet's soles should be facing front

Slowing bring your torso closer to your legs and as far as possible

You can use your hands to hold your feet, this may increase how far you can reach

In this position, your stomach and chest are supposed to be touching your thighs

Your face can be facing the front or towards the legs, whichever may be comfortable

Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and sit back up

You can repeat it a few times based on your convenience

We must take this week to raise and gain awareness and knowledge about breastfeeding. You must also implement these yoga asanas into your routine if you are a breastfeeding mother. These asanas improve milk production and also ensure better health for you and your baby.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.