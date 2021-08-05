World Breastfeeding Week 2021: Here's Why Mothers Should Add Galactogogues Foods To Diet

The theme for the World Breastfeeding Week 2021 is 'Protect Breastfeeding: A Shared Responsibility'

To say the initial 24 hours after giving birth are vital would simply be an understatement! The moment is filled with the fusion of overwhelming emotions. If you are a new mother, you might feel a little anxious and concerned but here we have put together some tips around the most challenging chore (breastfeeding) that assist you in preparing for those initial moments. Abide by these breastfeeding tips to get off to a virtuous beginning.

1. Add galactogogues foods to diet

Last but not least, take care of your own health. You can only breastfeed properly if you are healthy. While breastfeeding, you'll require even more calories, energy and proper nourishment than when you were pregnant. Make sure that you consume a nutritious specially galactogogues foods (for increasing the milk production) and balanced-diet to keep yourself and your baby all hale and hearty. Do not cut any nutrients from your diet before asking your doctor. Also, keep yourself hydrated and take proper rest to avoid any health complications.

2. Relax and try seeking help:

Make sure to get comfortable while breastfeeding to feed the baby correctly. Find the right position, take support if needed and don't forget to relax. If you are tense, then your little one won't be able to latch on correctly. Make sure to keep a tab on your environment as well and eliminate strain and tension from your surroundings while breastfeeding. Also, don't hesitate to ask for help. You might have read those bundles of books about breastfeeding but a real experience is actually a different story. If you are in a hospital, ask a nurse to fill you up on the same or you can seek support from someone who has experienced it before.

3. Don't worry about the quantity:

The production of milk depends on your baby's requirements. Various studies suggest "babies only consume around a teaspoon per feeding in the first 24 hours after birth" so do not worry about the quantities you are supplying. Colostrum- a special type of breast milk or first milk is produced by the body since the start of the pregnancy. During the initial days, you will see a thick yellowish-orange fluid coming out of your breast and this fluid is known as colostrum. It is packed with essential nutrients that help in enhancing the immunity of your little one. So, do not fret! Remember that this is the initial step during the breastfeeding journey. The breastmilk will change as your baby grows and will escalate as per your baby's needs.

4. Stick to the pace of the baby:

It is said that newborns breastfeed after every two to three hours during the day. But it is not necessary with every baby. Your baby knows their requirements and therefore it is best to let them decide how often and how long to feed. Don't panic if the breastfeeding session only lasts for 15 minutes and don't fret if it lasts long for 30 minutes. Some babies are quick eaters while some are fuzzy. Just stick to the pace decided by the baby and keep an eye on the early signs of hunger like stirring, impatience, sucking and movements of lips.

5. Keep a hold on a pacifier:

A lot of babies don't cry when they're sucking. Enter pacifiers! But let us tell you that sucking on a pacifier can easily interfere with the process of breastfeeding and therefore it is not advised to give a pacifier to your baby too soon. As per The American Academy of Pediatrics, "make sure that you wait to give a pacifier to your little one until breast-feeding is well established- it will usually take 3-4 weeks after birth."

(Nmami Agarwal is a nutritionist at NmamiLife)

