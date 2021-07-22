World Brain Day Spreads Awareness About Multiple Sclerosis: Know More About This Neurological Disorder

World brain day 2021: Multiple sclerosis affects the brain and the spine

World Brain Day is observed on 22 July every year to raise awareness around multiple sclerosis (MS). Multiple sclerosis is a potentially disabling disease that affects the brain and the spine. World Brain Day advocates early diagnosis of this condition that can help improve the quality of life of the patient. On World Brain Day 2021 the World Federation of Neurology (WFN) and the MS International Federation plans to share vital information about the signs, symptoms and treatment of MS. The theme for the year 2021 is 'Stop Multiple Sclerosis.' According to WFN, MS affects more than 2.8 million people of all ages, worldwide.

World Brain Day 2021: Know about multiple sclerosis

MS disturbs communication between your brain and the rest of the body. In this condition, the immune system starts to attack myelin which is a protective layer around the nerve fibres. It leads to inflammation and temporary lesions.

What are the symptoms of MS?

The symptoms may vary from person to person. Symptoms can also change as per the severity and duration of the disease. Some of the common symptoms include difficulty in walking, fatigue, vision problems, slurred speech, lack of coordination, weakness in limbs and dizziness.

World brain Day 2021: Multiple Sclerosis can lead to dizziness and difficulty in walking

Photo Credit: iStock

Risk factors

MS can affect people at any age. Usually, people between the ages of 20-40 years are at a higher risk.

Women are more likely to develop this disease as compared to men

Family history of this disorder also plays a role. It increases your overall risk of the disease

According to studies, having low levels of vitamin D also puts you at a greater risk

Other risk factors include obesity, certain infections, smoking and other autoimmune diseases such as type-1 diabetes or rheumatoid arthritis

As per WFN, Multiple sclerosis is a debilitating neurological disease that impacts every aspect of a person's life, with effects ranging from cognitive impairment to significant physical disability. Disease-modifying treatments slow the progression of MS.

