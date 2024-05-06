World Asthma Day 2024: 5 Yoga Poses Asthmatics Must Try To Manage The Condition

Yoga can be beneficial for managing asthma by promoting relaxation

World Asthma Day is an annual event organised by the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA) to raise awareness about asthma, a chronic respiratory condition characterised by inflammation and narrowing of the airways, leading to symptoms such as wheezing, coughing, chest tightness, and shortness of breath.

The focal point of World Asthma Day 2024 revolves around the theme "Asthma Education Empowers", highlighting the significance of unity and cooperation in tackling the obstacles encountered by individuals with asthma on a global scale.

To utilise this day, we share ways in which it can be easier to manage asthma. Yoga can be beneficial for managing asthma by promoting relaxation, improving breathing techniques, and strengthening respiratory muscles. Read on as we share yoga poses and how to perform them to help you manage asthma.

1. Bhujangasana

This backbend opens the chest and lungs, improving breathing capacity and reducing respiratory discomfort.

Lie on the floor, face facing the ground

Now, place your palms on your sides and slowly lift your torso

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and lower body

Hold this position for 30 seconds and release

Repeat 3-4 times daily

2. Setu Bandhasana

Setu Bandhasana stretches the chest, neck, and spine, promoting better lung function and easing breathing.

Put your feet firmly on the ground while lying down on your back with the knees bent

Legs should remain hip-width apart at this point

With the palms facing down, position your hands at your sides

Inhale, then gently lift your hips off the floor while rolling your spine up

Press your feet firmly into the ground

To raise your hips higher, try to tighten your hips

Return to your normal position after holding this position for 4–8 breaths

3. Dandasana

Sitting with legs extended and spine straight, Dandasana improves posture and encourages deep breathing, benefiting lung function.

This asana is similar to a plank position

Lie with your face facing the floor

Get in a push-up position

Instead of placing weight on your hands, fold your arms

At this point, your forearms and feet should be on the body part touching the ground

Hold this position for 30 seconds to 1 min repeat 2-3 times

4. Ustrasana

Ustrasana opens the chest and stretches the front of the body, improving lung capacity and promoting better breathing.

Sit while resting on your calves and knees

Your thighs should not be touching your calves

Now slowly place your hands on your ankle

At this point, your face should be facing the ceiling

Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and repeat for 3-5 minutes

5. Tadasana

Tadasana improves posture, expands the chest, and promotes deep breathing, benefiting overall lung function.

Stand straight with your legs at the same distance as your shoulders

Lift your hands toward the ceiling

Open your palms and stretch as far up as possible

At this point, join your hands and entangle them forcing your palms to face the ceiling

You are encouraged to look upwards

Hold this stretch for 10 seconds and repeat 3-5 times

It's essential to practice yoga under the guidance of a qualified instructor, especially if you have asthma or any other health condition, to ensure safety and effectiveness. Additionally, always consult with your healthcare provider before starting any new exercise regimen, including yoga, to ensure it's suitable for your individual needs and condition.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.