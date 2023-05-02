World Asthma Day 2023: Watch Out For These 8 Uncommon Asthma Triggers

World Asthma Day 2023: WAD aims to raise awareness about asthma

World Asthma Day is an annual event observed on the first Tuesday of May to raise awareness and promote better asthma management and care worldwide. This day is organized by the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA) in collaboration with healthcare professionals, patient organizations, and public health agencies.

Theme

"Asthma care for All" is the theme that GINA has chosen for World Asthma Day in 2023. The bulk of asthma-related morbidity and mortality are concentrated in low- and middle-income nations. GINA encourages medical administrators to guarantee patients have access to the availability of efficient, high-quality pharmaceuticals in an effort to lessen this burden. The Asthma Care for All campaign encourages the creation and adoption of efficient asthma management plans in all resource-rich nations.

History

The history of World Asthma Day dates back to 1998 when GINA launched its first World Asthma Awareness Day. It was observed on the first Tuesday of June in more than 35 countries worldwide. Later, in 2008, GINA changed the name to World Asthma Day and moved the date to the first Tuesday of May to reach a broader audience and focus on the latest advances in asthma research and treatment.

Significance

The significance of World Asthma Day is to increase understanding of the disease's pathophysiology, promote asthma education, and improve the quality of life for people living with asthma. The day's theme changes every year, depending on GINA's priorities, and focuses on raising awareness about specific aspects of asthma and asthma care.

Uncommon triggers

Triggers of asthma are various factors that can bring on asthma symptoms in susceptible individuals. Many might not be aware of certain trigger. Read on as we discuss some uncommon triggers of asthma that might worsen asthma symptoms.

8 Uncommon asthma triggers you should watch out for:

1. Thunderstorms

During thunderstorms, pollen grains can break down into tiny particles and spread in the air, leading to an increased risk of asthma attacks. Hence, you are encouraged to stay indoors during monsoon weather.

2. Cold air

Cold air can trigger asthma by causing airways to narrow, leading to coughing, wheezing, and shortness of breath. You can avoid contact by reducing your trips outdoors.

3. Smoke from wood-burning stoves

Smoke from wood-burning stoves can irritate airways and trigger asthma symptoms. Make sure to avoid close contact with the same.

4. Strong odours

Strong odours from perfumes, cleaning products, or cooking can trigger asthma in some people. You can also make a note of scents that may be triggering to you to avoid having them around.

5. Emotional stress

Emotional stress can cause the body to release hormones that can trigger asthma symptoms. Seeking necessary help for your mental health to manage stress levels may pose helpful.

6. Exercise

Exercise-induced asthma occurs when physical activity causes airway narrowing that leads to coughing, wheezing, and breathlessness. You are encouraged to workout on a comfortable pace and take a break if you feel overwhelmed.

7. Menstruation

Hormonal changes during menstruation can cause asthma symptoms in women with asthma.

8. Acid reflux

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) can trigger asthma symptoms by causing stomach acid to flow back into the throat and lungs.

In conclusion, World Asthma Day aims to raise awareness about asthma and improve its management worldwide. Understanding uncommon asthma triggers can help people with asthma avoid certain environments and manage their symptoms better.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.