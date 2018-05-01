World Asthma Day: Our Expert Tells You Your Risks Of Getting Asthma. Know All About The Disease

World Asthma Day 2018: Asthma has become more problematic than it ever was in the past

World Asthma Day 2018: India shares 10% of the global burden of asthma

Asthma: health burden in India

World Asthma Day 2018 falls on May 1. The day is a collaborative effort of Global Initiative for Asthma and World Health Organisation. This year marks the 20th annual World Asthma Day, a day dedicated to raise awareness about asthma and mobilise health organisations to work collectively towards preventing the disease. Health experts say that asthma has become more problematic than it ever was in the past. According to Dr Arvind Perathur, there are over 300 million asthma patients across the world.

"The global burden of asthma is 200-300 million across the world. India has 10% of the global burden, which is around 15-20 million. Incidence of asthma has been increasing worldwide when compared to data from 2 decades ago," says Dr Arvind Consultant, Department of Pulmonary Medicine, Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences in Kochi.

"Around 10-15% of these asthma patients are children. 50% of these children grow up to have long-term problems because of asthma," he adds.



Asthma causes

Increasing levels of pollution and toxic fumes that contribute to air pollution are some of the primary reasons why there is an increase in asthma cases in India. "Incidence of asthma is also on the rise because of the extent of toxic substances that are used in everything around you. Toxic fumes released from industries and burning of crops are contributing to increase in asthma cases in India," says Dr Arvind.

He goes on to add that a health condition like asthma is quite similar to high blood pressure and diabetes. "Both these conditions need regular medication to keep them under control. Asthma also has medications that can reach directly to the lungs through inhalers. But the problem is that one has to be very compliant to the treatment," he explains.



World Asthma Day is celebrated on May 1

Asthma treatment

Explaining about the level of severity of asthma cases in India, he says that while some cases can be treated in the clinic, others are more severe and need treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

"Most of chronic asthma cases are categorised by low-level inflammation in the airways. These cases are treated in the clinic. But around 10-20% of asthma cases need treatment in the ICU. Those patients come so unwell that it is very difficult to move air in and out of their lungs. Death is quite likely in their case. These cases are typically found among young people aged between 20 and 45. These are patients in whom you cannot control inflammation even in the ICU."



Referring to treatments of asthma, Dr Arvind says that in India, we do have good treatments for asthma but the treatments are not efficient enough to cure the disease. "Bronchial Thermoplasty is a relatively new treatment. It is a method which involves inserting a long tube with a camera to the lungs, through your mouth. It imparts frequency waves into airways and produces heat, which can help in improving symptoms of asthma," he says.

The treatment does a wonderful job in helping patients with asthma, by getting them off inhalers for around 3 to 5 years. However it does not cure asthma completely. "Sometimes, symptoms of asthma can come back as well. Currently, we are trying to avail Bronchial Thermoplasty treatment in India," he says.





Environmental pollution is a major risk factor of asthma

Are you prone to risks of asthma?

People who have asthma in the family are automatically at the risk of developing the disease. The spectrum of disease is the same as food allergies. Asthma symptoms occur in the same way as allergic reactions. "Many of them are predisposed when you're born. A lot of people are unable to figure out why it happens to them," says Dr Arvind while adding that cold and viral infections can also lead to asthma.



Suggesting a few natural remedies for asthma, he says that allergens that cause asthma can be avoided. "Any significant change in temperature going from severe heat to cold can cause spasm, which is basically an asthma attack. Dust collected in carpets and curtains can also cause asthma symptoms. Having pets in the house or staying in the air conditioner for too long can cause asthma. ACs can cause asthma because they absorb moisture in the air, which plays the role of trapping indoor dust particles."

In Delhi's air pollution, Dr Arvind says that asthma can be prevented by wearing an N-95 mask. But these methods are not really practical in terms of preventing asthma. "The government of India should work towards curbing pollution levels," he concludes.

(Dr Arvind Perathur is Consultant, Department of Pulmonary Medicine, Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences in Kochi)

