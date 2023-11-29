World AIDS Day 2023: History, Significance & Strategies To Lower Risk

World AIDS Day 2023: Practice safe sex by using condoms consistently and correctly

World AIDS Day, observed on December 1st every year, is an international day dedicated to raising awareness about the AIDS pandemic caused by the spread of HIV infection. It is an opportunity for people worldwide to unite and show support for those living with HIV, commemorate those who have died from AIDS-related illnesses, and advocate for increased efforts to prevent new infections.

The history of World AIDS Day dates back to 1988 when the World Health Organization (WHO) announced it as an official global health observance. The day was established to provide a platform for governments, organisations, and individuals to raise awareness and take action against HIV/AIDS. It was the first-ever Global Health Day, and it marked an important step in the fight against the epidemic.

The significance of World AIDS Day lies in its ability to bring attention to the ongoing challenges posed by HIV/AIDS and to mobilise support for related issues. The day enables people to educate themselves and others about HIV transmission, prevention, testing, treatment, and the stigma and discrimination faced by those living with the virus.

Through campaigns, events, and community activities, World AIDS Day plays a crucial role in breaking down barriers, encouraging dialogue, and fostering understanding. We can also utilise this day by focussing on educating people on AIDS and lowering risk by following correct strategies. Keep reading as we share a list of tips you can follow to lower your risk of AIDS.

10 Tips to help lower your risk of AIDS:

1. Practice safe sex by using condoms consistently and correctly during every sexual encounter.

2. Get tested for HIV regularly, particularly if you engage in high-risk behaviours or have multiple partners.

3. Limit the number of sexual partners and choose partners who have also been tested for HIV.

4. Avoid sharing needles or any other drug paraphernalia, as this can transmit HIV.

5. Consider pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) if you are at high risk of contracting HIV. PrEP is a daily medication that can significantly reduce the risk of HIV transmission.

6. If you are HIV-positive, consistently take antiretroviral therapy (ART) as prescribed by your healthcare provider to lower your viral load and decrease the risk of transmitting the virus.

7. Educate yourself about HIV/AIDS and stay informed about the latest prevention strategies and treatments.

8. If you are pregnant and HIV-positive, seek prenatal care and take appropriate medications to prevent transmitting the virus to your baby.

9. Engage in open and honest communication with your sexual partners about sexual history, HIV status, and prevention strategies.

10. Support and promote initiatives that aim to reduce the stigma surrounding HIV/AIDS, as this can help increase awareness and encourage broader prevention efforts.

Furthermore, the day serves as a powerful reminder of the millions of lives affected by HIV/AIDS globally. It helps build solidarity with those living with HIV, honours the memories of those who have lost their lives, and supports communities and families impacted by the disease. World AIDS Day serves as a rallying call for increased awareness, funding, and action towards ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030, as outlined in the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.