Women's Health: Add Hemp Seeds To Your Diet To Obtain Its Amazing Benefits

Hemp seeds, also known as hemp hearts, are the nutritious seeds of the hemp plant (Cannabis sativa). They are small and round with a soft texture and possess a mild, nutty flavor. These seeds are incredibly versatile and can be consumed in various ways, such as raw, roasted, or ground into a powder.

Hemp seeds are considered highly nutritious and are often considered a superfood due to their rich nutrient profile. They are an excellent source of plant-based protein, containing all nine essential amino acids required by the body.

This makes them a great option for individuals following a vegetarian or vegan diet. To help us better understand the benefits of hemp seeds, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares its benefits for women's health. She writes, "Elevate your well-being with the power of Hemp Seeds!"

5 benefits of these tiny powerhouses for women's health, according to the nutritionist:

1. ﻿﻿Gamma-Linolenic Acid (GLA) Content

Hemp seeds are one of the few plant-based sources of gamma-linolenic acid (GLA), an omega-6 fatty acid with anti-inflammatory properties. GLA is known to support skin health, hormone balance, and may alleviate symptoms associated with conditions like eczema and premenstrual syndrome (PMS).

2. Reduces inflammation

Hemp seed helps to naturally reduce inflammation levels and strengthen the immune system because of its perfect fatty acid profile of omega-3 fats and Gamma-linolenic acid (GLA).

3. ﻿Improves digestive health

Hemp seeds contain digestive enzymes, such as amylase and lipase, which can assist in the breakdown and digestion of carbohydrates and fats. These enzymes may help improve overall digestion and nutrient absorption.

4. Aids weight loss

Consumption of hemp seeds works as a natural appetite suppressant. Adding these seeds, and other high-fibre foods, to daily meals will help to curb excess hunger.

5. Boosts hair and skin Health

Hemp seeds are a rich source of vitamin E, a potent antioxidant that helps protect cells from oxidative damage. Vitamin E supports immune function, promotes healthy skin

In conclusion, hemp seeds are highly nutritious and have numerous potential health benefits. Their rich nutrient content, especially in essential fatty acids, protein, fibre, and vitamins and minerals, makes them a valuable addition to a well-rounded diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.