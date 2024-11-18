Winter Health Tips: Follow These Tips For Better Health This Winter

Seasonal produce can help boost your health

Health tips can significantly boost your well-being during winter by helping your body adapt to the challenges posed by cold temperatures and seasonal changes. Winter increases the risk of illnesses like colds, flu, and respiratory infections due to a drop in immunity and increased exposure to indoor heating and dry air. Protecting yourself during this time is essential because the cold weather can also exacerbate conditions like arthritis, asthma, and skin dryness while reducing energy levels. Read on as we share some tips to help boost your health this winter.

Health tips to ensure better health during winter

1. Eat seasonal fruits and vegetables

Seasonal produce like oranges, grapefruits, carrots, spinach, sweet potatoes, and pumpkins are rich in essential vitamins and antioxidants. Vitamin C from citrus fruits boosts immunity, while beta-carotene in carrots and pumpkins supports skin health and vision. Incorporating these into your diet ensures better energy levels and resilience against winter illnesses. Add them to soups, salads, or warm meals for a nutritious boost.

2. Stay hydrated

In winter, the urge to drink water diminishes due to reduced sweating, but dehydration can still occur. Dry indoor air and cold weather can leave your body craving hydration. Include warm herbal teas, broths, or warm water with lemon to stay hydrated and keep your metabolism active. Staying hydrated also helps prevent dry skin, fatigue, and other dehydration-related issues.

3. Layer your clothing smartly

Cold temperatures demand proper layering of clothing to maintain body warmth. Opt for a base layer made of moisture-wicking fabric, a middle layer for insulation like fleece or wool, and a waterproof outer layer to shield against wind and snow. Keep extremities warm with gloves, hats, and thick socks to prevent conditions like frostbite and hypothermia.

4. Moisturise and protect your skin

Cold air can strip your skin of natural moisture, leading to dryness, flaking, and irritation. Use a heavy, oil-based moisturiser to lock in hydration, especially after bathing. Lip balms and sunscreen are also essential to protect lips and exposed skin from cracking and UV damage, which can still occur during winter.

5. Exercise regularly

Winter often discourages outdoor activities, but staying active is essential for physical and mental health. Engage in indoor workouts like yoga, pilates, or at-home cardio routines. If you enjoy the outdoors, activities like brisk walking, jogging, or even snow sports can keep you fit.

6. Maximise sunlight exposure

Limited sunlight during winter can lead to lower vitamin D levels, which can weaken immunity and affect mood. Try to spend at least 15–20 minutes outdoors daily, preferably during midday when sunlight is strongest.

7. Use a humidifier indoors

Indoor heating systems tend to dry out the air, aggravating respiratory problems and skin dryness. Using a humidifier can help maintain optimal humidity levels, easing breathing and preventing conditions like sinus irritation. Adding essential oils like eucalyptus or lavender to the humidifier can also promote relaxation and improved air quality.

8. Drink immune-boosting beverages

Incorporate drinks like ginger tea, turmeric milk, and herbal infusions into your daily routine. These warm beverages not only keep you cozy but also provide antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. Ginger and turmeric, for example, help soothe sore throats and boost immunity, while herbal teas like chamomile aid digestion and relaxation.

Follow these tips as the days get colder to boost your overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.