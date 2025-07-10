Copper is an essential trace mineral that plays a vital role in numerous bodily functions, including energy production, brain development, immune defence, and iron metabolism. Although needed in small amounts, copper is crucial for maintaining healthy bones, blood vessels, nerves, and a strong immune system. A deficiency can lead to fatigue, weakness, and weakened immunity. Thankfully, copper is naturally found in many foods such as nuts, seeds, lentils, whole grains, organ meats (like liver), dark chocolate, shellfish, leafy greens, mushrooms, and avocados. Keep reading as we share a list of reasons why you must add more copper to your diet.

10 Reasons why you need to add more copper to your diet

1. Boosts energy production

Copper plays a key role in converting food into usable energy. It supports enzymes involved in cellular respiration, which helps your cells generate energy efficiently, meaning low copper levels may leave you feeling tired and sluggish.

2. Supports iron absorption and prevents anaemia

Copper helps the body absorb iron and mobilise it to form red blood cells. Without enough copper, iron can't be properly used, leading to anaemia-like symptoms such as fatigue and paleness even if iron intake is adequate.

3. Strengthens the immune system

Copper contributes to the development and function of white blood cells, which are crucial in fighting infections. A copper-rich diet can help the immune system respond more effectively to pathogens.

4. Promotes healthy brain function

Copper aids in brain development and neurotransmitter regulation. It also helps maintain myelin, the protective covering of nerves ensuring proper brain signalling and cognitive function.

5. Keeps bones strong

Copper supports the formation of collagen and cross-linking of connective tissue, both of which are essential for strong and flexible bones. It works with other minerals like calcium and zinc to maintain bone density.

6. Protects the heart

Copper helps maintain healthy blood vessels and supports heart function by preventing oxidative damage and improving cholesterol balance. Adequate copper may reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

7. Acts as a powerful antioxidant

Copper is a part of a antioxidant enzyme which neutralises free radicals and prevents oxidative stress. This helps protect your cells from premature aging and damage.

8. Supports healthy skin and hair

Because copper is involved in collagen production and melanin synthesis, it helps maintain skin elasticity and natural pigmentation of hair. Deficiency might contribute to dull skin or premature greying.

9. Promotes thyroid health

Copper helps balance thyroid hormone levels. Both hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism have been linked to imbalances in trace minerals like copper and zinc.

10. Improves wound healing

Copper helps regenerate connective tissue and blood vessels, accelerating wound healing. Its anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties also protect healing tissue from infection.

Including a variety of these foods in your diet can help you meet your daily copper needs and support overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.