Why Should You Drink Ash Gourd Juice First Thing In The Morning On An Empty Stomach?

Whether you like having them or not, there are some vegetables that you just cannot avoid. Ash gourd, also known as safed petha, is one such vegetable. Since ancient times, ash gourd has been prized for its medicinal properties. Apart from being loaded with essential nutrients, ash gourd also improves digestion and has a cooling effect on the body. So, if you want to stay healthy, make it a habit to drink ash gourd juice every day in the morning on an empty stomach. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra highlights the benefits of ash gourd on an Instagram page titled ‘Nutrition by Lovneet'.

The caption reads, “Ash gourd has immense nutritional benefits and medicinal properties. According to Ayurveda, safed petha juice is a solution to many diseases, when you consume it daily on an empty stomach.”

Here are the health benefits of ash gourd juice you must know about:

1) Rich in nutrients

It is believed that ash gourd juice is packed with nutrients. It has minerals like iron, calcium, phosphorus, zinc, magnesium, copper, and manganese and remains to be a valuable source of vitamins like niacin, thiamine, vitamin C and riboflavin.

2) Promotes weight loss

Ash gourd juice is low in calories and high in dietary fibre. Also, the high water content in it makes it excellent for those aiming to shed some extra kilos. We all know that fibre content provides fullness and satiety for a long time. This, in turn, averts food cravings and helps refrain from binge eating. All of this contributes to reducing overall calorie intake.

3) Cooling and alkalising in nature

This juice is one of the best options to cool your body and, hence, very helpful in summer. Otherwise, also, people who have excess heat in their body can have ash gourd juice to cool their systems. It is an alkaline food that has a neutralising effect on the stomach, preventing acidity.

4) Increases energy levels

Ash gourd carries vitamin B3, which increases energy levels. So, it is also beneficial for all those who suffer from anaemia and have weakness in the body.

5) Improves gut health

Foods with high fibre content are favourable for gut health. Ash gourd is high in soluble fibre. It promotes the growth of good bacteria, and alleviates indigestion-causing constipation, hemorrhoids, etc., thereby keeping the colon healthy.

Here's the post:

Now, that you know the benefits of ash gourd, don't forget to make its juice a part of your daily diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.