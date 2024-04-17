Whooping Cough: Know Causes, Symptoms, Preventive Measures And More

Whooping cough is caused by a bacteria called Bordetella pertussis

Whooping cough, also known as pertussis is a highly contagious respiratory tract infection. It is caused by a bacteria called Bordetella pertussis. This infection causes an uncontrollable, severe cough that may end with a whooping sound. Several parts of the world including China, US, UK, Philippines, Czech Republic and the Netherlands have been witnessing a surge in whooping cough cases over the past few months. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), whooping cough was a major cause of childhood deaths in the United States before a vaccine was developed. Keep reading to know more about whooping cough, its symptoms, prevention and more.

Whooping cough is very contagious and can affect anyone. It can cause serious illness in babies. In some cases, the cough can become violent and rapid and even lead to vomiting.

Symptoms of whooping cough:

The symptoms take about 5 to 10 days to appear after getting infected. Early symptoms are mild and mimic the common cold.

The initial symptoms include:

Runny nose

Cough

Fever

Nasal congestion

Red, watery eyes

After a week or two the symptoms might worsen and cause:

Severe prolonged cough

Whoop sound after coughing

Vomiting

Extreme fatigue

Breathing difficulty

How it spreads

The bacteria that cause whooping cough can spread through air. When an infected person coughs and sneezes, they release small infected particles that can spread the infection.

It can also spread through direct contact or by sharing the same breathing space with an infected person.

Vaccination against whooping cough

Getting vaccinated is the most effective way to prevent whooping cough. DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus, and acellular pertussis) vaccine is given to children to prevent whooping cough.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.