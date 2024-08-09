What's Better: Walking Or Running?

Both of these are highly beneficial and can boost your overall health

Both walking and running are healthy forms of exercise, offering numerous benefits for cardiovascular health, weight management, mental well-being, and overall fitness. Walking is a low-impact activity that is accessible to most people and can be done for longer durations, making it ideal for those looking to stay active without straining their joints. Running, on the other hand, is a more intense workout that burns more calories in a shorter amount of time and can significantly improve cardiovascular fitness and endurance. Both can be part of a healthy lifestyle, and the best choice is one that aligns with personal preferences, fitness levels, and health considerations. Read on as we discuss the many benefits of each of these so you decide for yourself which is better.

Benefits of walking

1. Improves cardiovascular health

Walking regularly helps strengthen the heart and improve circulation by increasing the heart rate and promoting better blood flow. This can lower blood pressure, reduce the risk of heart disease, and enhance overall cardiovascular fitness.

2. Aids in weight management

Walking burns calories, which can help with weight loss or maintaining a healthy weight. The low-impact nature of walking makes it accessible to most people, and consistent activity can gradually lead to improved body composition.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Strengthens muscles and bones

regular walking helps strengthen the muscles in your legs and core, while the weight-bearing nature of walking supports bone density, reducing the risk of osteoporosis.

4. Boosts immune function

Moderate-intensity walking can boost the immune system by promoting circulation of immune cells, helping the body fend off illnesses like colds and flu.

5. Improves digestion

Walking after meals aids digestion by stimulating the muscles in the abdomen, promoting better movement of food through the digestive tract, and reducing the risk of bloating and constipation.

6. Supports joint health

Regular walking helps keep joints flexible and lubricated, which can reduce stiffness and pain, especially in people with arthritis. It also helps strengthen the muscles around the joints, providing better support.

Benefits of running

1. Boosts cardiovascular fitness

Running significantly increases heart rate and improves the efficiency of the heart and lungs. This leads to better cardiovascular endurance, lower blood pressure, and a reduced risk of heart disease.

2. Accelerates weight loss

Running is a high-calorie-burning activity, making it effective for weight loss and fat reduction. The high-intensity nature of running also boosts metabolism, leading to continued calorie burn even after the activity.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Builds stronger muscles and bones

Running strengthens the muscles in the legs, hips, and core, and the impact of running helps increase bone density. This can reduce the risk of osteoporosis and improve overall muscular strength.

4. Improves sleep quality

Regular running can help regulate sleep patterns by reducing the time it takes to fall asleep, increasing deep sleep, and decreasing wakefulness during the night. The physical exertion helps the body rest more effectively.

5. Increases longevity

Studies show that runners tend to live longer than non-runners due to the numerous health benefits associated with regular running, such as improved heart health, weight management, and reduced risk of chronic diseases.

6. Promotes better respiratory health

Running improves lung capacity and the efficiency of oxygen exchange in the body. Over time, this can lead to better endurance, reduced shortness of breath, and overall improved respiratory function.

Which is a better form of workout is based on your preference and goals. Both of these are highly beneficial and can boost your overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.