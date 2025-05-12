What Is Yuzu Oil? Here's How It Can Boost Your Health

Yuzu oil is an essential oil extracted from the rind or peel of the yuzu fruit, a citrus fruit native to East Asia, especially Japan and Korea. This fragrant oil carries a unique aroma, a blend of grapefruit, mandarin, and lime and is used in aromatherapy, skincare, and even gourmet cooking. It is typically cold-pressed or steam-distilled to preserve its potent aromatic and therapeutic properties. Yuzu oil is rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and limonene which is a compound known for its anti-inflammatory and stress-relieving effects. Read on as we share a list of benefits you can achieve from yuzu oil.

Health benefits of adding yuzu oil to your routine

1. Reduces stress and anxiety

Yuzu oil has powerful mood-lifting and calming effects. Inhaling its citrusy scent stimulates the limbic system which is the brain's emotional centre that helps reduce levels of cortisol (the stress hormone). Studies have shown that just 10 minutes of inhaling yuzu oil can lower anxiety and improve mood, making it a gentle natural alternative to synthetic stress relievers.

2. Boosts immune function

Rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, yuzu oil helps strengthen the immune system. It supports the production and function of white blood cells, which are vital for fighting infections. The oil's antimicrobial properties can also help inhibit the growth of harmful bacteria and viruses when used in diffusers or diluted as a topical rub.

3. Anti-inflammatory properties

The limonene and hesperidin found in yuzu oil possess strong anti-inflammatory effects. These compounds help reduce inflammation in the body, making it useful for managing chronic conditions like arthritis, muscle pain, or skin irritation. Regular aromatherapy or topical application (with a carrier oil) may ease pain and swelling.

4. Improves blood circulation

When used in massages, yuzu oil stimulates blood flow, which can help oxygenate tissues, support heart health, and reduce fatigue. Improved circulation also helps remove metabolic waste and toxins more efficiently, contributing to overall vitality and recovery from physical exertion.

5. Enhances skin health

Yuzu oil is loaded with antioxidants that protect the skin from oxidative stress and environmental damage. Its vitamin C content boosts collagen production, helping to reduce fine lines and improve skin elasticity. When diluted properly, it can brighten dull skin, prevent breakouts, and promote a more even complexion.

6. Supports respiratory health

Yuzu oil has decongestant and expectorant properties, making it beneficial for relieving symptoms of colds, flu, or allergies. Inhalation can open nasal passages, soothe irritated airways, and ease coughing. It's often added to steam inhalations or diffused in rooms to clear sinuses and refresh indoor air.

7. Promotes relaxing sleep

The calming aroma of yuzu oil can help ease insomnia and improve sleep quality. It works by reducing mental chatter and relaxing the nervous system, which makes it ideal for bedtime rituals. Adding a few drops to a diffuser or pillow spray can set a peaceful tone for restful sleep.

8. Alleviates menstrual discomfort

Yuzu oil's antispasmodic and soothing effects may relieve cramps, bloating, and mood swings associated with menstruation. Massaging the abdomen with diluted yuzu oil or using it in a warm compress can ease tension and support emotional balance during the menstrual cycle.

As a natural remedy, it is considered healthy when used appropriately (diluted and in moderation), offering both mental and physical health benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.