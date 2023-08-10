What Is Vitamin P? Know Its Health Benefits And Food Sources

Blueberries are an excellent source of flavonoids like anthocyanins

Vitamin P, also known as flavonoids, is not an actual vitamin but a class of phytonutrients with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. They are commonly found in plant-based foods and are associated with various health benefits. Continue reading as we share the many benefits of vitamin P on the body and foods that are rich in vitamin P.

7 Health benefits of consuming vitamin P:

1. Improved heart health

Vitamin P, also known as bioflavonoids, has been shown to support healthy blood vessel function and reduce the risk of heart disease.

2. Enhanced immune system

Vitamin P works as an antioxidant, helping to neutralize harmful free radicals that can damage cells and weaken the immune system.

3. Reduced inflammation

Bioflavonoids have anti-inflammatory properties, which can help reduce inflammation and alleviate symptoms associated with conditions such as arthritis, allergies, and asthma.

4. Improved skin health

Vitamin P can help strengthen the capillaries in the skin, preventing the formation of broken capillaries, bruising, and varicose veins.

5. Better eye health

Bioflavonoids, specifically rutin and hesperidin, have been shown to support healthy blood vessels in the eyes, improving vision and reducing the risk of conditions like cataracts and macular degeneration.

6. Enhanced brain function

Some research suggests that Vitamin P may have cognitive benefits, helping to improve memory, attention, and overall brain function.

7. Cancer prevention

Certain bioflavonoids have been shown to have anticancer properties, inhibiting the growth of cancer cells and reducing the risk of certain types of cancer, including breast, lung, and colon cancer. However, more research is needed to fully understand the mechanisms and potential benefits of bioflavonoids for cancer prevention.

Now that we understand how eating vitamin P can benefit our body, let's see what foods can help us achieve sufficient intake of vitamin P.

7 Foods rich in vitamin P that you should consume regularly:

1. Citrus Fruits

Oranges, lemons, grapefruits, and other citrus fruits are rich in flavonoids, particularly hesperidin and naringenin.

2. Dark Chocolate

High-quality dark chocolate, with a cocoa content of 70% or more, contains flavonoids such as catechins and procyanidins.

3. Berries

Blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries are excellent sources of flavonoids like anthocyanins.

4. Apples

Apples contain flavonoids called quercetin, especially in their skin. Red and yellow varieties tend to have higher levels.

5. Green Tea

Green tea is rich in catechins, a type of flavonoid, which provides numerous health benefits. Green tea is also abundant in various other health nutrients can be an addition to your daily diet.

6. Red Wine

Red wine, in moderation, contains flavonoids like resveratrol, with potential heart-protective effects. However, like most alcoholic beverages, you are encouraged to drink red wine in moderation.

7. Leafy Greens

Vegetables like kale, spinach, and broccoli are good sources of flavonoids, primarily in the form of quercetin. They are also low in calories and can boost your intake of various nutrients without dramatically altering your caloric intake.

Remember, it is always beneficial to consume a diverse range of plant-based foods to ensure a good intake of various phytonutrients, including flavonoids.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.