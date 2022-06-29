What Is The Volumetrics Diet & Does It Help Lose Weight?

Berries are a great source of nutrients and very low on calories

The Volumetrics Diet has recently emerged as a great diet regime to help you lose weight. However, before we decide whether or not it is fit for weight loss, let's discuss what Volumetrics entails.

What is the volumetrics diet?

The Volumetrics Diet essentially suggests a diet where one consumes foods that are low in calories but are high in numerous nutrients. As these foods are low-calorie, they often have high-water content which also helps suppress hunger and makes you feel full easily.

It is a low-calorie, nutrient-dense diet that promises to help you lose weight with less physical activity. However, this diet unlike various others does not eliminate the importance of working out. In fact, the volumetrics diet encourages incorporating a workout routine along with the diet.

What foods are included in the volumetrics diet?

As discussed above, a volumetrics diet includes foods that are nutrient-dense but low in calories. Here are some common examples of foods included in the volumetrics diet:

Cruciferous vegetables

Cruciferous vegetables such as spinach, lettuce, cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, and so on are high-water content vegetables full of nutrients such as iron, calcium, protein, zinc, and many more.

Watermelon

Watermelon is another great fruit to add to your diet as it has high water content and is filled with nutrients.

Legumes

Legumes such as lentils, chickpeas, beans, etc. are a great source of protein for the volumetrics diet as they are low-calorie protein sources.

Low-fat dairy products

Low-fat dairy products are encouraged instead of other milk products as they are lower in calories and high in protein and other nutrients.

Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits such as oranges, limes, lemons, etc. are filled in various nutrients and are low in calories.

Soups

Soups are a great way to feel fuller for longer without consuming a lot of calories.

Coffee

Coffee is a great beverage for a volumetrics diet as it is zero in calories if consumed as it is.

Green tea

Green tea is another great zero-calorie beverage. It is better metabolism and promotes fat burn and weight loss.

Berries

Berries such as strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, etc. are low-calorie fruits full of nutrients and antioxidants.

Lean meats

Lean meats are a much better alternative to other high-calorie meats.

What foods are to be avoided while on the volumetrics diet?

As discussed in the beginning, high-calorie foods are to be strictly avoided. Here are some common high-calorie foods to avoid:

Nuts & Seeds

Oils

Highly processed foods

Fatty foods

Does a volumetrics diet actually help lose weight?

In a short answer, yes, a volumetrics diet does help us lose weight. In fact, it is emerging as a much healthier alternative to various other rigid, demanding, and restricted diets. As discussed above, the diet expects you to each low calories but high-nutrient foods. This ensures you do not starve your body of the nutrients it requires to properly function. This is often the case with various stringent diets.

In addition to this, unlike various diets, the volumetrics diet encourages physical activity. Although this regime focuses solely on your diet, it also advises you to incorporate some working out into your routine. Although a low-calorie diet can single-handily promote weight loss, working out regularly ensures your body receives the movement it requires. Moving the body helps better heart functions, digestion, lung capacity, brain activity, and other prominent bodily functions.

Finally, we encourage you to try this diet if you wish to lose weight. However, in case you suffer from any chronic diseases, we advise you to talk to a health professional first. Furthermore, any restricting diet can be boring and hard to follow as a long-term solution.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.