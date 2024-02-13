What Is The Atlantic Diet? It Can Help Reduce Belly Fat, Cholesterol Levels And More

The Atlantic diet helps lower the risk of metabolic syndrome

A new diet is creating buzz over the internet for all good reasons. It is called the Atlantic diet. According to studies and experts across the world, the Atlantic diet is very similar to the Mediterranean diet, which is known as the healthiest diet plan. The Atlantic diet plan will not only help you lose weight but also promote good cholesterol levels. It is also linked with many other health benefits.

A study published in the JAMA Network Open highlights the benefits of this diet plan. The study was conducted in Spain on 200 families who followed the Atlantic diet plan. After 6 months, the participants reported better cholesterol levels, blood pressure, fasting glucose levels and body weight. It was observed that the people following this diet plan had lower chances of developing metabolic syndrome.

What is the Atlantic diet?

Like the Mediterranean diet, the Atlantic diet emphasizes on the consumption of fresh, seasonal and local foods such as fruits, vegetables, cereals, fish, dairy products and olive oil.

It also includes the consumption of fish, seafood and some wine. The aim is to load your diet with seasonal, local and minimally processed foods. Cooking techniques such as boiling, grilling, baking and stewing are also encouraged.

Notable health benefits of Atlantic Diet

According to the study, following the Atlantic diet can offer these many health benefits:

1. Helps in weight loss

Weight loss is a common goal for several individuals. Following this diet can help achieve the goal in a sustainable manner.

2. Helps lower the risk of metabolic syndrome

Metabolic syndrome is a group of five conditions that puts an individual at a higher risk of heart disease, diabetes, stroke and health conditions. The five risk factors include high blood glucose, low levels of good cholesterol, obesity, high blood pressure and high levels of bad cholesterol.

The JAMA study revealed that the Atlantic diet can help control these risk factors effectively.

3. May help promote heart health

Whole foods, fatty fish and olive oil that can be consumed when following the Atlantic diet are good for your heart.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.