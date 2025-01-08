What Is The 30-30-30 Diet And What Are Its Benefits? Nutritionist Explains

In today's world, people explore various diets to achieve their weight loss goals. From the ketogenic diet to vegan plans, intermittent fasting, high-protein regimens, anti-inflammatory meals and low-carb approaches, the choices are endless. Amid all these popular trends, a new diet has emerged as the latest buzz in the health and fitness community – the 30-30-30 diet. What is it, you ask? Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has broken it down in her latest Instagram post. She has provided a comprehensive overview of this unique approach and its potential benefits.

So, what exactly is the 30-30-30 diet? As explained by Lovneet Batra, the diet revolves around three essential components. First, you consume 30 grams of protein within 30 minutes of waking up. This is then followed by a 30-minute session of low-intensity exercise.

But does it really work? As per the nutritionist, the answer is a resounding "one hundred per cent." She explains, "The best part is that it helps you with muscle preservation, even during calorie deficit, and it helps you with sustained energy. It is one diet that can help you manage your cravings without giving you sugar spikes or insulin spikes.”

In her caption, the nutritionist writes, “Have you heard about the trending 30-30-30 diet? It's all about starting your day with 30g of protein within 30 minutes of waking up to supercharge your metabolism and keep cravings in check. But what does 30g of protein really look like? Would you try this diet? Or want to know the best sources to hit that 30g protein goal? Let's talk!”

Take a look at Lovneet Batra's video below:

With benefits explained by Lovneet Batra, it is no wonder the 30-30-30 diet is gaining traction among fitness enthusiasts and nutrition experts alike. While every individual's needs may differ, this diet offers a structured and balanced approach that can fit seamlessly into a healthy lifestyle.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.