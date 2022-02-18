What Is Hyperspermia? Know The Causes, Symptoms & Treatment

Hyperspermia is a condition in which a man produces more semen than is usual

Many people are unfamiliar with hyperspermia. It is an uncommon condition that affects men's fertility. According to the research, approximately 4% of males have been diagnosed with this condition. Hyperspermia has no harmful impact on a man's health. However, it has the potential to decrease male fertility.

At present, infertility is on the rise notonly in India but everywhere, for many reasons, like stress, wrong lifestyle, having children at a later age, etc.

Let's start with what hyperspermia is?

Hyperspermia is a condition in which a man produces more semen than is usual. The fluid that a man ejaculates during orgasm is known as semen, which includes sperm and fluid from the prostate gland. The average level of semen fluid is 2-5 ml. However, if there is an issue with hyperspermia, it can reach 5.5 ml.

What are the symptoms of hyperspermia?

It is best to start treating the issue as soon as possible unless you're willing to compromise your chances of becoming a parent..

Check out some of the most common hyperspermia symptoms below:

More than average seminal fluid during ejaculation.

Hyperspermia might make it difficult for men to get their partners pregnant. If their spouse becomes pregnant, there is a minor increase in the risk of miscarriage.

Some men with hyperspermia have a higher sexual drive than guys who do not have the issue.

The sperm released will be yellowish or off-white in colour.

Men suffering from this condition frequently report slight discomfort during ejaculation.

What are the causes of hyperspermia?

Though the exact cause of hyperspermia has yet to be determined, some aspects may contribute to this rare disorder:

Long gaps between sexual intercourse can cause sperm build-up, increasing sperm count.

Various Pills that improve sexual performance will inevitably increase semen levels.

Using sexual performance-enhancing medicines and products can increase sperm count.

The use of steroids for any reason can lead to this disorder.

Experts believe that a prostate infection can cause this rare problem in men.

Eating food with high fibre, protein, and nutrients can boost seminal fluid volume in some people.

Can hyperspermia cause infertility?

Some men with increased semen have less sperm in their ejaculate fluid than others. This diluted fluid may adversely impact fertility. In some circumstances, hyperspermia might result in infertility.

Low sperm counts, on the other hand, do not inevitably render a person infertile. It is still feasible to have a baby with this condition.

How is hyperspermia diagnosed?

The fertility specialist may conduct a physical examination and also ask you to undergo the following tests:

Hormone test

Semen analysis

Imaging

What are the treatments available for hyperspermia?

Basically, hyperspermia does not require treatment unless it is causing fertility issues and impacting your ability to get your partner pregnant.

An infertility specialist might prescribe medication to help you increase your sperm count. Alternatively, he can utilize the sperm retrieval technique to retrieve sperm from your testes.

After the IVF doctor extracts the sperm, it will be used in IVF or directly injected into your partner's egg via ICSI. The fertilized embryo is subsequently implanted in the uterus of your partner to grow.

Outlook

Hyperspermia is relatively rare, and it usually has little impact on a man's health or fertility. Sperm retrieval with IVF or ICSI can improve the chances of a successful pregnancy in men with problems getting their spouse pregnant.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

(Dr Hrishikesh Pai, Consultant Gynaecologist & Infertility, Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai, D Y Patil hospital, Navi Mumbai and Fortis Hospitals)