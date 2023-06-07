Weight Loss Tips: Understanding The Two Types Of Food Cravings And Tips To Deal With Them

Weight loss tips: Food cravings can be managed easily with simple hacks

When trying to lose weight, resisting food cravings is one of the toughest tasks. Many often experience a sudden urge to enjoy their favorite treats especially when they have been asked to avoid those. In order to reduce your overall calorie intake, you might have to delete a few of your favourite food items from the diet. This further triggers the cravings and you end up consuming more calories than you are supposed to. To fight these unwanted food cravings you must understand the two types. In a recent Instagram post, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal listed the different types of cravings and tips to deal with them. Let's take a look at these hacks.

Types of food cravings and tips to deal with them

1. Selective cravings

The nutritionist explained that when you crave specific foods such as your favourite chocolate bar, a particular burger from your favourite restaurant, or a bag of potato chips of a certain flavour, these can be classified as selective cravings.

How to deal with selective cravings: You should look for healthy alternatives to the food you are craving for.

2. Non-selective cravings

Non-selective craving is when you feel like eating something but do not know what to eat because of hunger pangs or long gaps between your meals.

How to deal with non-selective cravings: The nutritionist explained that non-selective hunger can be a thirst. So, you can try drinking water to beat such cravings.

This happens because sometimes hunger and thirst can represent themselves in similar ways, potentially leading people to confuse the feeling of thirst for hunger.

Sometimes, cravings can also indicate a deficiency of certain nutrients. You can check with your healthcare expert if you crave similar food groups regularly.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.