Weight Loss Tips: Try These Strength Training Exercises Today For A Healthier Body

Strength training, also known as resistance training, involves exercises designed to improve muscle strength, endurance, and power by using resistance in the form of weights, machines, or body weight. It is highly beneficial for overall health as it helps increase muscle mass, improve metabolism, strengthen bones, and enhance joint stability. By building lean muscle, strength training boosts the body's calorie-burning capacity, making it an effective tool for weight loss and maintaining a healthy body. It also helps reduce the risk of chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and osteoporosis and supports mental health by improving mood and reducing stress. Read on as we discuss a list of strength training exercises you should consider for a healthier body.

7 Strength training exercises to try to become healthier

1. Squats

Squats are a foundational strength exercise that targets the lower body, including the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes. By engaging multiple muscle groups, squats help improve balance, coordination, and muscle endurance. Performing squats regularly can tone your legs, strengthen your core, and boost your metabolism, contributing to overall weight loss.

2. Push-ups

A classic bodyweight exercise, push-ups target the chest, shoulders, triceps, and core. They are great for upper body strength and can be modified to suit all fitness levels. Push-ups help tone the upper body, improve core stability, and burn calories, making them a versatile addition to any strength training routine.

3. Lunges

Lunges work the legs and glutes while also engaging the core for balance. This exercise improves lower body strength, enhances mobility, and stabilises the hips and knees. Lunges are effective for shaping the legs and buttocks while burning fat and improving functional strength for everyday movements.

4. Plank

The plank is an isometric core exercise that strengthens the abdominal muscles, lower back, and shoulders. It improves posture, stability, and core endurance. Holding a plank position for longer periods helps build muscular endurance and burns calories by activating the entire core. Planks are excellent for toning the abs and supporting weight loss efforts.

5. Glute bridges

Glute bridges primarily work the gluteal muscles, hamstrings, and lower back. This exercise strengthens the posterior chain and improves hip mobility. Glute bridges are excellent for toning the lower body and reducing lower back pain. They also help build a strong core and are great for those aiming to shape and strengthen their glutes.

6. Pull-ups

Pull-ups are a challenging upper body exercise that targets the back, shoulders, and arms. By lifting your body weight, you engage the latissimus dorsi and biceps, building muscle strength and endurance. Regular pull-ups improve overall upper body strength, increase muscle definition, and burn calories, making them ideal for fat loss and muscle building.

7. Russian twists

Russian twists are a dynamic core exercise that targets the obliques, improving rotational strength and core stability. This exercise is excellent for toning the waistline and strengthening the abdominal muscles. It can be performed with or without weights, depending on your fitness level, and is effective for improving core endurance and burning belly fat.

Incorporating these exercises into your regular routine can help you build strength, tone your body, and support a healthy metabolism, aiding in weight loss and overall fitness.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.