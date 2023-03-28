Weight Loss Tips: Try These Snacks To Fight Midnight Cravings

Keeping track of what you eat before your bed is very important

Are you constantly battling midnight cravings that are destroying your weight loss efforts? You're not alone. Many people struggle with the temptation to snack on junk food late at night. However, giving in to these cravings can severely hinder your weight loss goals.

Fortunately, there are some healthy snacks you can munch on during those late night hunger pangs to help you stick to your diet. Keep reading as we list some of the best snack options for when you're craving food before bed.

8 Healthy foods to snack on during midnight cravings:

1. Apples and Nut-Butter

Apples are nutritious and refreshing and can satisfy your sweet cravings. They are also low in calories and high in fibre, which can make you feel full for longer. Dip the apple slices in some nut butter, and you have a tasty and protein-rich snack.

2. Hard-Boiled Eggs

Hard-boiled eggs are an excellent source of protein, and they are filling, which can help you avoid overeating. They are also low in calories and can keep you energised throughout the night.

3. Greek Yogurt

Greek yogurt is rich in protein and probiotics, and it's an excellent snack to have when you're feeling hungry late at night. Add some fresh berries or nuts to make it tastier.

4. Popcorn

Popcorn is low in calories and high in fibre, and it's a great snack to have when you're craving something crunchy. However, avoid the buttery, salty microwave version and opt for air-popped popcorn with a little seasoning.

5. Hummus and Veggies

Hummus is a protein-packed dip made from chickpeas and garlic that goes great with fresh veggies. Both garlic and chickpeas as considered superfoods due to their high nutritional value. It's also low in calories and can fill you up. Opt for veggies like cucumber, carrot, and celery, which are high in fibre and low in calories.

6. Dark Chocolate

Chocolate cravings are real, but not all chocolate is created equal. Choose dark chocolate with a high percentage of cocoa, as it is lower in sugar and high in antioxidants. A little bit can satisfy your sweet tooth.

7. Cottage Cheese

Cottage cheese is an excellent source of protein and calcium and has fewer calories than most cheeses. More commonly known as paneer in India, it can be eaten in savoury and sweet recipes. Try adding some fruit or nuts for a sweeter or crunchier taste.

8. Almonds

Almonds are a great source of protein, fibre, and healthy fats, making them an ideal snack. However, make sure to only consume a few as almonds like more nuts are often very high in calories. They're also easy to store, so you'll always have a snack on hand.

Needless snacking at night can be the difference between weight loss success and failure. With these eight healthy snack options on hand, you'll be able to satisfy your cravings and stay on track with your weight loss journey. Remember to keep your portions in check to avoid going over your daily calorie limit, and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. With these tips, you can finally put an end to those midnight cravings and achieve your weight loss goals.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.