Weight Loss Tips: These Wall Exercises Can Help Your Lose Weight

Wall exercises are workouts that utilise a wall as a support or resistance surface to enhance bodyweight movements. They are ideal for building strength, improving balance, increasing flexibility, and toning muscles. These exercises can target multiple muscle groups, including core, legs, arms, and glutes. Since many wall exercises elevate your heart rate and engage multiple muscles at once, they help burn calories and boost metabolism, both of which are crucial for weight loss. In this article, we share a list of wall exercises you can try to help you lose weight.

Wall exercises that can help in weight loss

1. Wall sit

Stand with your back flat against a wall, feet shoulder-width apart, and about 2 feet away from the wall. Slowly slide your back down until your thighs are parallel to the ground, forming a 90-degree angle at the knees. Hold this position for 30–60 seconds, engaging your core and thighs. This isometric hold burns calories and strengthens the legs, making it great for toning and endurance.

2. Wall push-ups

Stand at arm's length from the wall and place your hands on it at shoulder height. Lower your chest toward the wall by bending your elbows while keeping your body straight, then push back to the start. Perform 10–15 reps. This exercise tones the upper body, especially the arms, shoulders, and chest, while being easier on the joints than traditional push-ups.

3. Wall climbers

Start in a standing position facing the wall. Place your hands on the wall and simulate a mountain climber motion by bringing one knee up toward your chest, then alternating rapidly. Do this for 30 seconds to 1 minute. This cardio-intensive movement elevates your heart rate, burns fat, and engages the core and lower body.

4. Wall bridge

Lie on your back with your legs up on a wall and knees bent at a 90-degree angle. Press your feet into the wall and lift your hips toward the ceiling into a bridge position, squeezing your glutes. Hold for a few seconds and lower. Repeat for 10–15 reps. This tones the glutes, hamstrings, and lower back while promoting fat burning through lower-body engagement.

5. Wall march

Lean your upper back against the wall with your arms pressed into it for balance. Raise one knee toward your chest, lower it, then repeat with the other leg in a marching motion. Go for 30 seconds to 1 minute. This low-impact cardio helps burn calories, improves core control, and enhances leg mobility.

6. Wall lunge hold

Place your rear foot against the wall and lunge forward with the other leg, forming a 90-degree angle. Hold for 20–30 seconds on each side. This static hold activates quads, hamstrings, and glutes while challenging balance and improving muscular endurance which is essential for fat burning.

7. Wall plank

Place your feet against the wall and hands on the floor in a plank position. Your body should form a straight line. Hold for 30–60 seconds. This advanced move intensely activates your core, arms, and legs, building strength and accelerating calorie burn.

Incorporate these wall exercises in your routine today to lose weight.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.