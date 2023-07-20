Weight Loss Tips: Indoor Exercises For A Rainy Day

Jumping jacks help increase heart rate and improve cardiovascular fitness

People who enjoy outdoor workouts may have trouble following a routine during monsoon. The rainy weather makes it impossible to walk, run or partake in any physical activity outdoors. If you cannot go to the gym, practicing exercises at home can help maintain a healthy and consistent workout routine. Keep reading as we share a list of exercises you can practice at home during rainy weather.

8 Home workouts you can practice during monsoon if you can't leave the house:

1. Jumping jacks

Start with your feet together and arms at your sides. Jump up while spreading your legs wide and raising your arms overhead. Land softly with your feet together and arms down. Jumping jacks help increase heart rate, improve cardiovascular fitness, and strengthen leg muscles.

2. Plank

Start by placing your forearms on the ground, shoulder-width apart, and legs extended behind you, propped up on your toes. Maintain a straight line from your head to your heels, engaging your core muscles. Hold this position for a specific duration. It enhances core strength, tones abdominal muscles, and improves posture.

3. High knees

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Drive one knee up as high as possible while maintaining a running motion. Quickly alternate knees while pumping your arms. High knees can help increases heart rate, enhance cardiovascular endurance, and strengthen leg muscles.

4. Push-ups

Begin in a high plank position with your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Lower your body to the ground by bending your elbows, keeping your back straight. Push back up to the starting position and repeat. These help strengthen chest, shoulder, and arm muscles, enhance upper body strength, and support core stability.

5. Burpees

Start by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart. Squat down, placing your hands on the ground just outside your feet. Jump your feet back into a plank position, perform a push-up, jump your feet back in, then explosively jump up with your hands overhead. Burpees help burn calories, improve cardiovascular fitness, and target multiple muscle groups simultaneously.

6. Glute bridge

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor, hip-width apart. Raise your hips off the ground until your thighs and upper body align, squeezing your glutes. Hold for a few seconds and slowly lower down. The glute bridge strengthens and lifts the glutes, tones the core, and promotes lower back stability.

7. Mountain climbers

Begin in a high plank position. Quickly alternate bringing one knee towards your chest while keeping the other leg extended. Increase the pace for a cardio-intensive workout. Mountain climbers elevate heart rate, strengthen core and arms, and improve agility.

8. Bicycle crunches

Lie on your back with your hands behind your head and knees bent at a 45-degree angle. Alternate bringing your right elbow to your left knee, while extending your right leg straight. Repeat on the opposite side. They help target all major abdominal muscles, improve core stability, and help define and tone the waistline.

Remember to warm up before exercising by performing some light cardio, such as jogging or jumping jacks. Perform each exercise for the desired number of repetitions or time duration based on your fitness level and gradually increase the intensity as you progress.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.