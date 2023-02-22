Weight Loss Tips: How Healthy Is Khichdi? Here's Why You Should Add Khichdi To Your Weight Loss Diet

Khichdi is a delicious and nutritious staple in most Indian households

Losing weight can be hectic and time consuming. This process is largely influenced by our diet, workout regime and lifestyle. Following a diet which will boost our weight loss journey is essential. Many of us resort to salads and other western dishes when trying to form a weight loss diet. However, certain Indian recipes may prove to be helpful.

One of the most flavourful and nutritious Indian cuisine is khichdi, which is cooked with rice and split lentils like green, yellow, or red lentils. You may eat it all year round because of its variety of adaptations and light yet healthy flavour. Khichdi is a staple for many households in India. Let's understand whether or not this healthy staple can help us manage our weight.

Here's why you should add khichdi to your daily diet:

1. High in protein

Eating a protein-rich diet is essential to a healthy weight loss. Eating khichdi is healthy since rice and lentils are a superior source of protein when combined. Lentils have a lot of protein, however they also lack lysine, a type of protein. Yet rice doesn't have sulfur-based protein. Yet, it occurs in pulses.

2. Easy to digest

Khichdi is a perfect dish for many of us because it doesn't contain any potent spices and is therefore always easy on the stomach and intestines. This nutrient-dense breakfast is a great source of food for infants, young children, and the elderly. And it can definitely be a change of pace from spicy meals.

3. Helps manage blood sugar levels

Khichdi is a Tridoshic routine food because it balances the three doshas i.e. Vatta, Pitta, and Kapha and is therefore a part of the Ayurveda diet. The nutrients in khichdi not only purify and relax the digestive system, but they also boost digestion, immunity, and energy.

4. Detoxifies the body

Eating khichdi might aid in the body's detoxification process, maintaining digestive balance and assisting in weight loss. Khichdi will help you feel full for longer, prevent overeating, and allow you to keep your weight at a healthy level. Also, it gives you the energy you need to easily carry out your everyday tasks.

5. Boosts immunity

In order to lose weight, our bodies need to be healthy and strong. Turmeric, a typical component of khichdi, is widely recognised for its anti-inflammatory and immunity-boosting properties and contains a variety of bioactive substances that boost the body's antioxidant capacity and promote cognitive function. It is also used to treat allergies, liver conditions, anorexia, and rheumatism. It is also known to cure asthma, bronchial hyperactivity, runny noses, coughs, and sinusitis.

6. Curbs cravings & keeps you full

Several individuals who moved to khichdi are already reporting their significant weight loss. They no longer have bloating, flatulence, or other digestive problems due to lowered acidity. A nutritious khichdi keeps them satisfied for extended periods of time (4 to 5 hours) and reduces cravings.

7. Promotes healing

Digestion slows down the entire process when healing energy is diverted there instead. Eating small meals like khichdi makes sure that the majority of your energy may be directed towards recovering and curing your illness.

8. Versatile

When trying to follow a weight loss diet, most of us struggle to find recipes that are delicious as well as healthy. Khichdi is one such dish which is not only delicious but is also extremely versatile. You can switch between different kinds of lentils, rice, spices and so on.

Make sure to incorporate khichdi to your daily diet. This nutritious dish can be prepared in variety of ways along with a variety of different ingredients.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.