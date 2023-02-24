Weight Loss Tips: Eating Dietary Fibre Can Boost Your Metabolism; Add These Dietary Fibre-Rich Foods To Your Diet

Adding foods rich in fibre can help you lose weight and improve your overall health

Metabolic health and fibre consumption are tightly related. Soluble and insoluble fibre are the two main types, and both have different health advantages, so it's crucial to include both types in your diet. Water dissolves soluble fibre, creating a thick, gel-like material that is very fermentable (fermentation is the process by which gut microbes break down fiber).

In order to maintain healthy fiber-digesting organisms in the gut microbiome, ingesting soluble fibre is beneficial. Bulky insoluble fibre, which is less fermentable and doesn't dissolve in water, aids in the transit of food through the gastrointestinal tract. It has been associated to decreased insulin resistance when consumed in large amounts.

Both forms of fibre are present in the majority of fibrous foods, and they operate in tandem to regulate how your body consumes glucose. Continue reading as we suggest some healthy dietary-fibre food sources to boost your weight loss journey.

Dietary fibre-rich foods to boost your weight loss:

1. Kidney beans

Kidney beans or more commonly known as Rajma is a high-carb food. It contains a lot of fibre, which contributes to its low glycemic index. Low glycemic index foods gradually release sugar-based energy. They won't create a sharp rise in blood sugar when consumed. Magnesium, calcium, and potassium are all nutrients that are abundant in beans.

2. Bananas

Many minerals, such as vitamin C, vitamin B6, and potassium, are abundant in bananas. A large proportion of resistant starch, an indigestible carbohydrate that behaves like fibre, is also present in green or unripe bananas. You can also use them to add protein to a sandwich with nut butter.

3. Spinach

Spinach is abundant in vitamins A, C, and K, as well as folate, manganese, magnesium, and iron, yet low in calories. The simplest leafy green to locate at your neighbourhood grocery shop is spinach. A simple approach to increase fibre consumption is adding it to salads, smoothies, even lentil curries (dal).

4. Carrots

Carrots are a root vegetable that are delicious, crisp, and packed with nutrients. It contains significant amounts of vitamin K, vitamin B6, magnesium, and beta carotene, an antioxidant that your body converts to vitamin A. Add some diced carrots to your salad, mix vegetable sabzi, soups, and so on.

5. Berries

Although berries are well known for their antioxidant content, they also contain a lot of fibre. Fresh blueberries alone include about 4 grammes of fibre per cup. Further excellent sources of fibre are raspberries, blackberries, and strawberries. Of fact, berries' naturally low calorie content is also one of their most advantageous qualities.

6. Nuts

Nuts are a fantastic source of healthy fats and protein. Each serving of almonds and sunflower seeds has more than 3 grammes of fibre. The pre-packaged kind of nuts, which are typically cooked in oils that might add extra, unnecessary calories, should be avoided in favour of raw or dry-roasted nuts. Even nut butters have fibre to spare. Also, make sure to consume them smartly and in a limit as they are also abundant in calories.

Add these fibre-rich and nutritious foods to your diet to boost your metabolism, lose weight and improve your over health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.