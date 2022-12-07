Weight Loss Tips: Can Backward Treadmill Help Burn More Fat?

Backward treadmill has many benefits on the body and mind

Outdoor walks and treadmill exercises can all benefit from adding backward jogging to them. Compared to a very quick stroll or a light run, walking backward can offer periods of increasing intensity. Additionally, you might increase your balance and work out some of the muscles you don't utilise very often when walking. You must, however, take safety measures.

Among the most effective, practical, and healthy forms of exercise is running. However, some believe that using a new technique might enhance the benefits of traditional exercise. Continue reading as we discuss the many benefits of a backward treadmill.

Backward Treadmill: What are the benefits?

Here are some of the benefits of a backward treadmill:

1. Better focus on certain leg muscles

Electromyography (EMG) and joint kinetics have shown that there may be considerable changes in muscle activity between forward and backward walking and running. The vastus lateralis and vastus medialis oblique (quads) mostly contract eccentrically and concentrically during forward running while doing the opposite during backward running.

2. Helps burn more calories

Walking backward requires more energy during exercise than forward walking does. This increase in caloric burn may be advantageous, and it is a smart method to incorporate intervals of higher intensity into your exercise program. Slower reverse walking can nevertheless cause your heart rate to increase. Stairs, hills, performing step-ups, and quick bursts of jogging or running at your top speed are additional ways to incorporate higher-intensity intervals into your walking program.

3. Improves balance

Backward walking can enhance balance, according to studies done on both young children and healthy adults. Compared to forward walking, it also utilises the muscles and joints differently. Everyone benefits from including a little reverse walking in their routine, and you'll frequently see athletic trainers instructing their athletes to run or walk backward. Exercise for balance can be included in an enjoyable way in your day.

4. Might improve cardiovascular health

Running enthusiasts want to increase their VO2 max, an indication of physical capability. There is data to show that a fitness regime consisting of reverse walking will enhance cardiovascular fitness and body composition in addition to achieving your race speed intervals and speed sessions.

5. Improves mental health

Walking backward forces your brain out of its comfort zone and tests your balance and body movements in ways that we rarely encounter as adults, much like learning a brand-new sport. This develops new neural connections in your brain and keeps it sharp. Most individuals find it enjoyable and some experts claim that walking backward can encourage more creativity.

How to run backward on a treadmill?

Start at a low speed if you have never walked backward on a treadmill before. You might discover that walking while facing the wrong way presents enough of a struggle. In addition, you can speed up in subsequent sessions as you get more at ease.

A lot of treadmills have a 0.5 mph starting speed, which is really slow. To establish a proper walking posture and rhythm, begin your walk at the slowest speed feasible. Once you've become used to it and can maintain that pace with ease, gradually raise the speed by 0.5 mph.

When you are certain that you can keep your balance, you should only move backward while taking your hands off the side rails. Your postural muscles have to work harder to maintain your body upright as you move backward. If they're not sturdy enough, you run the risk of falling.

Keep these points in mind if you're considering trying the backward treadmill.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.