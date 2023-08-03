Weight Loss Tips: Adding These Nuts To Your Diet Will Help You Lose Weight

Nuts are abundant in nutrients and can help boost energy levels

It's widely believed that eating nuts, which are high in calories and fat, can make you gain weight. Healthy nuts, on the contrary, include a lot of nutrients that are good for the body. Below we list the benefits and suggested healthy nuts for weight loss.

8 Nuts that might actually help you lose weight:

1. Walnuts

Due to the polyunsaturated fats and protein they contain, walnuts are among the best nuts for weight loss. Considering that they contain both omega 6 and omega 3 fatty acids, that are polyunsaturated fats which are advantageous to the body. Additionally, they contain alpha-linoleic acid, which is wonderful for accelerating fat loss and improving heart health.

2. Almonds

According to studies on almonds and body weight, even daily consumption of portions that exceed 400 calories does not result in weight growth. People frequently feel less hungry and eat less later in the day as a result of the increased satiety. Almonds may help increase the amount of fat mass that is shed when following a low-calorie diet. Additionally, it has been demonstrated that eating almonds instead of a snack high in refined carbs leads to better body composition.

3. Pistachios

Pistachios help lower blood sugar levels, blood pressure, and body mass index in persons with type 2 diabetes, according to research. Consuming pistachios has also been associated with lower inflammation and better cholesterol levels. Consuming 25–84 grams of pistachios per day, or portions between one-quarter cup and three-quarters of a cup, can help you achieve most of these advantages.

4. Peanuts

When comparing peanuts to other nuts, you will notice peanuts typically have fewer calories. Peanuts have a lot of plant protein, which helps you feel full more quickly. Although it contains a lot of protein, it is important to avoid overindulging since this could result in additional calories.

5. Pecans

Antioxidants and polyphenols, which are beneficial plant chemicals with anti-inflammatory qualities, are abundant in pecans. Additionally, adding pecans to your diet at least five times a week helps lower cholesterol levels when done in the context of a heart-healthy diet.

6. Cashews

Unsaturated fats, which are abundant in cashews and are believed to lower the risk of heart disease. Additionally, they are low in sugar and high in protein and fibre. assisting in weight loss as a result. The same amount of protein as meat is also found in cashews, which is crucial for weight loss. They also have a lot of magnesium in them. Magnesium and protein work together to increase metabolism and lessen hunger.

7. Hazelnuts

Hazelnuts speed up thermogenesis, the process of creating heat. When the body increases its core body temperature to burn off extra calories. Additionally, the fat that hazelnuts contain is expelled with stools rather than being absorbed by the body. Therefore, include hazelnuts in your diet can help you shed those extra pounds and inches.

8. Pine nuts

Pine nuts are beneficial for weight loss because they release hormones that reduce hunger. Consequently, you won't eat more than your body requires, preventing overeating. In addition, they have zinc and phosphorus, both of which help metabolism.

You can add these nuts to your diet as a healthier substitute for snacks or add to recipes. Make sure to eat them in moderation.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.