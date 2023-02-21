7 Negative-Calorie Foods You Must Add To Your Weight Loss Diet For Effective Results

Many vegetables are a great source of nutrients and are often low in calories

Most people are aware that when trying to lose or gain weight, they should take their calorie consumption into account. Calories are a unit of measurement for the energy present in food or the body's tissues.

In order to lose weight, it is typically advised to eat less calories or to burn more calories through exercise. Several foods have gained popularity in weight loss regimens because they are purported to be "negative-calorie," which means that consuming them causes you to burn calories. Read on as we share some negative-calorie foods you can add to your diet to lose weight.

Eat these negative-calorie foods to fasten weight loss:

1. Berries

A half cup of colourful berries including blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries normally only has 32 calories. Because of their low glycemic index and high protein content, they are frequently referred to be negative-calorie foods. Antioxidants found in it help shield us against a number of malignancies.

2. Mushrooms

Mushrooms provide flavour to every dish, whether it be a soup, pizza topping, or stir-fry. The best part is that there are only 15 calories in one cup of mushrooms. They are rich in vitamin D, which facilitates the digestion of calcium if consumed along with dairy products. Also, they contain a lot of B vitamins, which elevate mood and provide long-lasting vitality.

3. Carrots

100 grams of carrots have roughly 41 calories. Also, they are low in cholesterol and saturated fats, which can be really beneficial if you are dealing with hypertension-related concerns. Carrots are a good source of dietary fibre and are also high in potassium, manganese, vitamin A, vitamin C, and vitamin K.

4. Cucumber

Cucumbers have a high water content and all the essential vitamins and minerals. Cucumbers' high water content makes them excellent sources of hydration. This fruit not only satisfies thirst but also helps diabetics and people with irritable bowel syndrome by providing nutritional fibre. 100 grams of cucumbers only have about 15 calories.

5. Tomatoes

There are only 19 calories in this zesty fruit per 100 grams. In addition to being a juicy and tasty, it is a great source of potassium, vitamin C, and nutritional fibre. Tomatoes have also proven helpful in reducing cholesterol levels. Moreover, they contain lycopene, an antioxidant that shields the skin from damaging UV rays.

6. Broccoli

Broccoli has about 34 kcal per 100g. Its vitamin A content may improve eyesight better. A diet rich in calcium, phosphorus, and vitamin K is necessary for the development of strong bones. Folic acid and iron found in broccoli aid in avoiding anaemia. A flavonoid found in broccoli called kaempferol has anti-inflammatory effects. Moreover, broccoli contains ALA, which is important for the growth and development of the brain.

7. Apples

Apples have 50 calories per 100 grams and are high in fibre. They are the perfect midday snack. Apples include a lot of pectin, a soluble fibre that promotes weight loss and gradually releases sugar to help control blood sugar levels in the body. Apples' fibre content helps to relieve constipation as well.

These foods are filling, low in calories and can boost you weight loss journey by promoting fat loss.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.