Weight Loss Tips: 8 Tips To Help You Workout Daily If You Have A Busy Schedule

Walking or running instead of driving when running errands can help you workout if you're busy

Finding the time to exercise might be difficult for many people. A daily trip to the gym can be challenging given your obligations to your family and job. That doesn't mean you can't still work out to build muscle. Just use a little imagination when it comes to your exercise routine.

Your objective should be to move more and gradually add more strenuous exercise. Take satisfaction in the workouts you complete. Any movement is good for your health, and every time you take the initiative to work out, you are setting a good example for your spouse and kids. Below we discuss strategies you can use to inculcate regular exercise in your routine if you have a busy schedule.

Tips to help your workout regularly if you have a busy schedule:

1. Commute & workout

If you have trouble making time for cardio, you can opt for walking or running when travelling from one place to the other. Although this is not convenient when going to work. You can walk or run when running errands.

2. Workout at work

Yes, it is feasible to get your recommended daily amount of exercise without leaving your office. Maintain dumbbells or workout tubing at your desk and sit on a stability ball to improve your core. Aim for two or three sets of each exercise, performing 12 to 15 repetitions of dumbbell curls, overhead presses, and ab crunches.

3. Fix a time

If you have a strict schedule on most days, you can try fixing a particular time for workout. Making a specific time for working out can help you stay on track and help you hold yourself accountable. Working out first thing in the morning can be beneficial for you and can also help boost your energy for the rest of the day. Working out for even 30 mins in the morning can be extremely beneficial

4. Record your progress

There are a variety of apps in our phones that can help you record your steps and even other forms of moving. These apps also help you keep a goal. This goal can help you stay motivated and also help you understand how much workout you need to do for the rest of the day.

5. Try HIIT

It is incredibly effective, making it ideal for exercisers with little spare time. More than any other type of exercise, HIIT promotes fat reduction. Push-ups, burpees, squats and lunges can burn up to 15 calories every minute in just 20 minutes, which is nearly twice as many calories as a long run will. Additionally, HIIT classifies as high-intensity aerobic exercise, which only requires 75 minutes per week to reap the same health benefits as 150 minutes of less strenuous exercise.

6. Multitask

Set the treadmill to a brisk walk and get on it while holding a three- to five-pound dumbbell in each hand. As you walk, perform one minute of each of the following exercises: shoulder presses, biceps curls, triceps extensions, side laterals, front laterals, and standing triceps kickbacks. It's a fantastic upper-body exercise that also increases heart rate. Two or three times a week, complete this series. Work your way up to four-minute sets as you get better.

Incorporate these tips to your daily routine for a better workout routine.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.