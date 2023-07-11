Weight Loss Tips: 8 Reasons Why Strength Training Is Better Than Cardio

Strength training stimulates bone growth and helps to prevent age-related bone loss

Strength training and cardio are both essential components of a well-rounded fitness routine. However, there are several reasons why strength training may be considered better than cardio for certain individuals. Read on as we discuss reasons why strength training is better than cardio and how it can be beneficial for us.

8 Ways in which strength training may be better than cardio for your health:

1. Increased muscle mass

Strength training involves resistance exercises that target specific muscle groups. By consistently challenging these muscles, strength training can lead to increased muscle mass over time. Having more muscle mass offers numerous benefits such as improved metabolism, increased calorie burn, and enhanced overall strength.

2. Long-term weight management

While cardio exercises may help burn calories during a workout, strength training has a unique advantage in long-term weight management. As increased muscle mass boosts metabolism, individuals who engage in regular strength training burn more calories even at rest. Therefore, strength training plays a vital role in weight loss and maintenance goals.

3. Improved bone health

Strength training stimulates bone growth and helps to prevent age-related bone loss. This is particularly important for women due to the increased risk of osteoporosis. Weightlifting and resistance exercises put stress on bones, promoting bone density and reducing the risk of fractures or other bone-related issues.

4. Injury prevention

Strength training helps to strengthen the muscles, ligaments, and tendons surrounding the joints. Stronger muscles provide better support and stability to the joints, reducing the risk of injuries. Additionally, strength training can enhance balance and coordination, further decreasing the chances of falling or suffering from accidents.

5. Enhanced overall performance

Whether you are an athlete or simply want to improve your physical abilities for everyday tasks, strength training can greatly improve performance. By increasing strength and power, lifting heavy objects, participating in sports, or carrying out physical activities become easier and more efficient.

6. Improved posture

Many people experience poor posture due to desk jobs, sedentary lifestyles, and weak muscles. Strength training helps correct muscular imbalances, strengthen the core, and align the body. By improving posture, strength training can alleviate muscle imbalances, reduce back pain, and enhance overall body alignment.

7. Mental health benefits

Strength training not only has physical benefits but also contributes positively to mental health. Exercise, including strength training, releases feel-good hormones called endorphins that reduce stress, anxiety, and symptoms of depression. Engaging in regular strength training can help boost mood, increase self-esteem, and improve overall mental well-being.

8. Increased longevity and quality of life

Numerous studies have shown that strength training can improve longevity and overall quality of life. By improving muscle strength and bone density, strength training helps maintain independence in older adults. It also reduces the risk of chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and obesity, leading to a more fulfilling and active lifestyle.

In conclusion, while cardio exercises have their own merits, strength training offers unique advantages that make it an essential component of a well-rounded fitness routine. You can incorporate weight training into your routine for better overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.