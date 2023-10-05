Weight Loss Tips: 7 Exercises You Can Perform In Under 15 Minutes To Reduce Belly Fat

Belly fat can take time to get reduced and require a change in diet and workout

Belly fat, also known as visceral fat, is the fat stored around the abdomen and internal organs. It is considered more harmful than subcutaneous fat (fat stored just beneath the skin) as it can increase the risk of various health conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and certain cancers.

While exercise alone may not directly target belly fat, it can contribute to overall weight loss and help reduce it along with a healthy diet. Here are a few types of exercises that can be effective in reducing belly fat.

7 Exercises that can help reduce belly fat:

1. Jumping jacks

Start with your feet together and arms at your sides. Jump your feet out to the sides while raising your arms overhead. Repeat this motion quickly for 1-2 minutes. Jumping jacks elevate your heart rate and burn calories, helping to reduce overall body fat including belly fat.

2. Mountain climbers

Begin in a high plank position with your hands directly under your shoulders. Alternately bring your knees towards your chest, as if you're running in place. Perform this exercise as quickly as possible for 1-2 minutes. Mountain climbers engage multiple muscle groups, including the core, and increase their heart rate, leading to belly fat reduction.

3. Bicycle crunches

Lie down on your back with your hands gently supporting your head and your knees bent. Lift your feet off the ground and start paddling your legs in a bicycle motion while bringing your opposite elbow towards the opposite knee. Perform this exercise for 1-2 minutes. Bicycle crunches target the rectus abdominis and obliques, promoting stronger core muscles and increased calorie burn.

4. High knees

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Start jogging in place while bringing your knees as high as possible towards your chest. Continue for 1-2 minutes. High knees boost your heart rate and engage your core muscles, helping to burn belly fat effectively.

5. Plank

Begin by positioning your forearms on the ground with your elbows aligned under your shoulders. Extend your legs behind you, resting on your toes. Keep your body in a straight line from your head to your heels, engaging your core muscles. Hold this position for as long as possible, aiming for at least 1 minute. Planks strengthen your core, including the deep muscle layer called transverse abdominis, helping to tone and flatten your belly.

6. Russian twists

Sit on the ground with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Lean back slightly while keeping your back straight. Clasp your hands together and twist your torso from side to side, touching the ground on each side. Perform this exercise for 1-2 minutes. Russian twists target the obliques, enhancing core stability and burning belly fat.

7. Burpees

Begin in a standing position, then quickly jump down into a squat position with your hands on the ground. Kick your feet back into a push-up position, perform a push-up, then hop your feet back to the squat position. From there, explosively jump off the ground with your arms extended overhead. Repeat this exercise rapidly for 1-2 minutes. Burpees provide a full-body workout, engaging multiple muscle groups and elevating your heart rate, leading to effective calorie and belly fat burn.

Remember to gradually increase the intensity and duration of these exercises over time, and always consult a healthcare professional before starting any new exercise routine. Additionally, incorporating a balanced diet and other healthy lifestyle practices will further contribute to reducing belly fat.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.