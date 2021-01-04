Weight Loss: Nutritionist Lists Top 3 Reasons Why Your Fitness Resolutions Are Fated To Fail

New Year Resolutions may not work because of your lack of planning

We are in the fourth day of 2021 and if you already feel behind on your New Year Resolution, then you're not alone. There are several reasons why taking up resolutions doesn't work, and largely, it may not even be your fault. In one of her latest IGTVs, nutritionist Pooja Makhija specifically talks about fitness resolutions, and why they are fated to fail. In the video, she talks about how the plan to make the resolution to get fitter and healthier begin somewhere around November or December. These resolutions may begin to fade as we reach June or July, and sometimes even earlier in February or March.

This cycle tends to continue over and over. What is it about New Year Resolutions, especially pertaining to health and fitness, that they are destined to fail? Well, it could be because of your lack of understand of your body, and even yourself, says the Mumbai-based nutritionist.

Top reasons why you are not able to follow your New Year Resolutions

Makhija lists three most common reasons why our New Year intentions really don't live up to our expectations. Here are they:

1. You are competing against age-old habits

Your body needs to time to adapt to changes. If you have been living a sedentary lifestyle the previous year, and have majorly been inactive, then taking up exercising regularly or vigorously the next year is bound to be challenging. "Your body doesn't listen to calendars. It listens to repetitions," says Makhija. Give your body the time to adjust into good eating habits, you cannot plunge into it directly without knowing how to swim.

2. You are looking for instant gratification

You may be just 10 days into your new eating and exercising routine and you may expect changes in your weight, body, skin and hair. And if the same doesn't happen, you may instantly believe that your health plan is simply not working for you. Know that it takes time for the healthy lifestyle to reflect on your body physically. "Give yourself the leverage to have a few falls. Literally and figuratively, pick yourself up," says Makhija.

Give your body the time to adapt to the new diet and fitness regime

3. You didn't understand your lifestyle well before choosing the new regime

The lifestyle regime that you choose to follow for the new year should not be massively different from the one you were following earlier. Here are some points to consider:

See if it is practically possible for you to follow time-restrict eating, or cook every meal yourself if you are a working professional.

Check if you have the access to healthy ingredients and small emergency food packets to keep you from eating unhealthy foods, and much more

If the fitness plan that you chose for yourself, is too advanced for your current fitness level? It should not be too strenuous wherein your body is not able to cope with it.

Your gym should not be too far away from your home or office.

Failing to plan on the basis of these points could contribute to why you fail to follow your fitness resolutions year after year. "Choose a fitness plan that goes with your lifestyle. Do not change your life because of getting fitter. Instead, make fitness a holistic part of your lifestyle," says Makhija.

(Pooja Makhija is a nutritionist, dietitian and author)

