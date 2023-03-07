Weight Loss: Check Out Post-Transformation Pictures Of Rapper Badshah & Benefits Of Weight Training

Rapper Badshah shows his astonishing body transformation

Popular Indian rapper Badshah recently shared his physical transformation pictures on Instagram through his account @badboyshah. The rapper shared a picture of himself flexing, captioning it, “Ya'll should work on your pen game though”.

He later also shared a reel on Instagram where he is seen weight training for his arms. Weight training is often misunderstood as a muscle building regime. However, it is proven to be highly beneficial for weight loss as well.

Here are some benefits of adding weight training to your workout routine:

Your metabolism is increased by strength training in two different ways. First off, gaining muscle speeds up your metabolism. You can burn more calories while at rest since muscles have a higher metabolic efficiency than fat mass. An higher risk of chronic diseases is linked to abdominal fat, particularly visceral fat. Strength-training activities have been demonstrated to be effective in lowering body fat in general and in the abdomen in numerous studies. The risk of injury may be lowered if you incorporate strength training into your exercise regime. Your muscles, ligaments, and tendons become stronger, more mobile, and have a wider range of motion as a result of strength training. This could increase the strength surrounding important joints. Many studies have demonstrated how regular strength-training exercises can cut total and LDL (bad) cholesterol, lower blood pressure, and enhance blood circulation by fortifying the heart and blood arteries. Contrary to popular opinion, flexibility can be improved by strength training. Strength training extends the range of motion (ROM) of the joints, enhancing flexibility and mobility. Strength training is essential for the growth of bones. Weight-bearing exercises temporarily stress your bones, which prompts bone-building cells to mobilise and strengthen your bones.

A calorie-deficit and balanced diet along with regular exercise and healthy lifestyle choices can boost weight loss and improve your overall health and quality of life.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.