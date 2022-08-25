Weight Loss: Best Exercises To Lower BMI

Weight Loss: Running is an easy and effective way to lower BMI

Using our height and weight measurements, healthcare professionals can use the body mass index (BMI) tool to determine how much body fat we have. It can assist in identifying risk factors for particular medical diseases. Although, body fatness is not always accurately represented by the BMI.

Essentially, BMI is the fat accumulation in one's body. Our BMI can also be noticed through an inch and weight loss or gain. BMI can be reduced through various lifestyle changes. Exercising has been proven helpful in reducing the same. In this article, we list the best exercises to help you lower your BMI.

Best exercises to help reduce BMI:

1. Cycling

Cycling is a well-known workout that boosts fitness and can aid in weight loss and lowering overall BMI. Cycling is great for losing weight, but studies have also shown that regular cyclists are more physically fit overall, have higher insulin sensitivity, and have a lower risk of heart disease, cancer, and death than non-cyclists.

2. Brisk walking

Brisk walking is ideal for beginners who are just starting to add working out to their routine. This low-intensity exercise helps manage our weight and also improves overall blood circulation in the body.

3. Running

Running as well as jogging are excellent exercises for weight loss. Furthermore, research has shown that jogging and running can aid in the burning of dangerous fat accumulation, also referred to as belly fat. Our internal organs are surrounded by this sort of fat, which has been related to a number of chronic disorders.

4. Weight training

People who want lower their BMI, often choose to lift weights. Additionally, lifting weights can increase our resting metabolic rate (RMR), which measures how many calories our body burns when at rest.

5. HIIT

High-intensity interval training (HIIT), also referred to as interval training, is a general term for brief bursts of intensive activity that are alternated with rest periods. A HIIT workout typically lasts between 10 and 30 minutes and can burn a lot of calories. This means that HIIT can enable you to exercise less and burn more calories which is ideal for people that may have trouble making time for a proper workout routine.

6. Swimming

A great approach to shedding weight and toning up is through swimming. The way we swim affects how many calories we burn. The low-impact aspect of swimming makes it gentler on your joints, which is another benefit. This makes it a great solution for those who experience joint pain or injuries.

7. Yoga

Yoga is a well-liked form of exercise and stress relief. Although it's not typically viewed as a weight reduction workout, it does burn a significant amount of calories and has many other advantages that can help with weight loss.

In conclusion, certain exercises may pose more helpful as compared to others. However, we must understand that these exercises may only be helpful if practiced along with other healthy lifestyle choices. You must add healthy foods to your diet and reduce consumption of unhealthy foods to ensure proper working of these exercises.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.