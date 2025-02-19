Watch: Malaika Arora Performs Surya Namaskar Like A Pro

When it comes to fitness, Malaika Arora is an absolute icon. Be it yoga, gym, or dance, she does it all to set major fitness goals. On Tuesday, she dropped a video on Instagram to give fans a glimpse of her yoga routine. In the clip, Malaika performs surya namaskar (sun salutation) effortlessly. Dressed in an all-black outfit, the actress flawlessly moves through all 12 poses of surya namaskar. Her flexibility is beyond impressive, and honestly, we are in awe.

In her caption, Malaika Arora wrote, “One set of sun salutation can change your day. Many sets of sun salutation can change your life.”

Like Malaika Arora, if you also want to perform surya namaskar (sun salutation),

Here is to step-by-step guide that you can follow:

1. Namaskarasana

Stand tall with your feet together and arms by your sides. Make sure your weight is evenly distributed on both feet. Bring your palms together in front of your chest in a prayer position (namaste). Take a deep breath and relax in this position.

2. Hastottanasana

Inhale deeply and stretch your arms straight above your head. Arch your back gently, but keep your knees straight.

3. Padahastasana

Exhale as you bend forward from your hips. Place your palms on the floor next to your feet and try to touch your head to your shins.

4. Ashwasanchalanasana

Inhale and step your left leg back. Keep your right knee bent at a 90° angle and look up slightly while arching your back.

5. Santolanasana

Exhale and stretch your right leg back to align with your left. Your body should form a straight line from head to heels, with your arms under your shoulders.

6. Ashtanga Namaskara

Inhale and lower your knees, chest, and chin to the ground. Keep your hips slightly raised as your elbows point upwards.

7. Bhujangasana

Inhale and lower your hips while lifting your chest up. Push your palms into the ground and keep your elbows slightly bent as you lift your head.

8. Parvatasana

Exhale and lift your hips up, forming an inverted “V” shape with your body. Keep your head between your arms and heels pressing towards the floor.

9. Ashwasanchalanasana

Inhale and step your left foot forward between your hands. Keep your right knee on the floor, arch your back, and look up gently.

10. Padahastasana

Exhale and bring your right leg forward to join your left. Place your palms on the floor by your feet and try to bring your head closer to your knees.

11. Hastottanasana

Inhale and lift your torso, stretching your arms straight up. Gently bend backwards while keeping your knees straight.

12. Namaskarasana

Exhale and return to the standing position with your palms together in front of your chest. Breathe normally and relax.

Follow these asanas for better overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.