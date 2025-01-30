Want To Gain Weight? Try This Nutritionist-Recommended Homemade Protein Shake Recipe

If you are trying to gain weight, it can be difficult to consistently consume enough calories. One common way to put on weight is by taking advantage of liquid calories and drinking protein shakes and smoothies. These drinks provide a concentrated supply of vitamins, minerals and other nutrients, including protein, carbohydrates and fats. In her latest Instagram post, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shares a homemade protein powder recipe.

The nutritionist writes, "Welcome back to another episode of Food that is Tasty Food that is Healthy—where we celebrate food that's as delicious as it is healthy! Here's a DIY recipe to make your own homemade protein powder. Packed with natural ingredients, this is your perfect go-to for boosting energy, improving muscle recovery, and staying healthy."

Here is the detailed recipe for the protein shake:

Ingredients

1. Pumpkin Seeds

2. Chia Seeds

3. Almond Flour

4. Flax Meal

5. Cinnamon

6. Cocoa Powder

Blend these nutrient-rich ingredients, and you have got yourself a protein powder that's all-natural, preservative-free and customisable to your taste.

Tip: You could also add monk fruit for a sweeter taste.

Earlier, Anjali Mukerjee shared the recipe for a chocolate-chickpea spread. This healthiest alternative is packed with nutrients. What could be better than enjoying tasty food without the guilt?

Here is the full recipe:

Ingredients

1. Chickpeas (soaked overnight and boiled)

2. Dates

3. Unsweetened, organic cocoa powder

Recipe

1. Soak chickpeas overnight and boil them until tender.

2. Pit and chop dates into small pieces.

3. In a blender or food processor, combine chickpeas, dates and cocoa powder.

4. Blend until smooth and creamy.

Try these recipes at home and stay healthy.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.