Vegan Or Lactose Intolerant? Nutritionist Shares Method To Make Almond Milk At Home

Milk plays a vital role in our lives, thanks to its health-promoting properties. Besides cow's milk, alternatives like rice milk, soy milk and others have gained popularity among vegans and those who are lactose intolerant. Interestingly, almond milk is also a popular option. However, the store-bought version is not as healthy as it seems, says nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee.

In her latest Instagram post, Anjali shares that packaged almond milk contains only 2-3% almonds, while the rest is a mix of preservatives, emulsifiers, thickeners, seed oils and sometimes added sugars.

In the caption, she explains, "These additives not only interfere with digestion but also increase your body's toxin load. Additionally, tetra packs, used to store commercial almond milk, contain layers of plastic and aluminium, which may leach into the product over time. Not to mention, it's expensive! A litre of store-bought almond milk costs anywhere from ₹275 to ₹300+, while homemade almond milk is far more affordable, free from chemicals, and better for your health."

Step-by-Step Instructions to Make Almond Milk at Home:

1. Soak 20 organic almonds overnight and peel the skin in the morning.

2. Blend the peeled almonds with 50 ml of water to form a paste, then add 900 ml of water and blend again.

3. Strain through a muslin cloth 2-3 times until no residue remains.

4. Boil for 2-3 minutes until bubbles appear, then let it cool.

5. Store in the fridge for up to 3 days.

For those seeking a dairy-free alternative, this is the best way to make fresh, preservative-free and chemical-free almond milk.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.